Foreign Ministry confirms death of Chilean journalist Gonzalo Lira in Ukraine

#Foreign #Ministry #confirms #death #Chilean #journalist #Gonzalo #Lira #Ukraine

This Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the death of the Chilean-American journalist Gonzalo Lira López (55), who covered the war conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

As confirmed by the Foreign Ministry to La Tercera, the Consulate in Warsaw, capital of Poland, reported on Lira’s death, while the ministry is gathering more information in kyiv and remains in contact with the victim’s relatives.

The journalist’s father, also named Gonzalo Lira, referred to his son’s death through a letter that was spread on social networks, accusing that his son died due to the torture he received in a Ukrainian prison.

“I cannot accept the way my son died. He was tortured, extorted, held incommunicado for 8 months and 11 days and the US embassy did nothing to help my son. The responsibility for this tragedy lies with the dictator Zelensky with the concurrence of a senile American president, Joe Biden,” wrote Gonzalo’s father, according to Sputnik.

According to a handwritten note by Lira, broadcast by journalist Alex Rubinsteinsuffered from double pneumonia, pneumothorax and a very severe case of edema since last October, which according to the letter would have been ignored by the staff of the prison where he was held.

“They only admitted that he had pneumonia at a hearing on December 22. “I am about to undergo a procedure to reduce the edema pressure in my lungs, which is causing me to be extremely short of breath, to the point of passing out after minimal activity, or even just talking for two minutes,” he says. writing, which Rubinstein claims to have received on January 4.

Lira was arrested last May in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv (northeast) accused of spreading false information about the war and justifying the Russian military invasion of Ukraine on social networks, which was confirmed by the Center Against Disinformation of the Ukrainian Government and given to know by Swissinfo.

Through her account on

In them he states that he tried to leave Ukraine to request political asylum in Hungary. “I will cross the border and reach a safe place, or the kyiv regime will make me disappear,” he said on the occasion.

Likewise, he exposed the documents from the Ukrainian judicial system that justified his arrest. “My crime was making videos critical of the West and its regime in kyiv and how they are destroying Ukraine,” read one of his posts.

“Once arrested, I was given documentation assuring me that I was ‘guaranteed the right’ to contact my attorneys and loved ones, as well as pay bail. In fact, he couldn’t call anyone, not even my lawyers. And I was not allowed to pay bail, even though I had the money to do so,” Lira said.

In his story, Lira stated that, after falling into prison, he was beaten by the prisoners who shared a cell with him, while he went through four of them. Likewise, he assured that the guards never beat him, but that they “hired” inmates for the beatings.

He even claims that a guard later paid him a “wellness visit,” which Lira attributes to the efforts of the Chilean Embassy in Ukraine. Regarding the United States diplomatic entity, the communicator stated that he “called me three times, but gave me nothing more than ‘support’: empty nonsense.”

He also accused that the guards extorted him and emptied his bank accounts.