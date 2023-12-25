Foreign shareholders stop their participation in the Russian project “Arctic LNG 2”

#Foreign #shareholders #stop #participation #Russian #project #Arctic #LNG

© Sputnik/

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Novatek CEO Leonid Michelson at the commissioning ceremony of the first natural gas liquefaction line for the Arctic LNG 2 project. The Novatek-Murmansk center for the construction of large-capacity marine facilities in the village of Belokamenka. Russia July 20, 2023

Extraordinary news



Get the big news as it happens – straight to your email.

Foreign shareholders have suspended their participation in the Arctic LNG 2 project due to sanctions, giving up their responsibilities for financing and supply contracts for the new Russian liquefied natural gas plant, reported, citing information released by the Russian publication “Kommersant” on Monday.

The project, seen as key to Russia’s bid to increase its global LNG market share to 20% from 8% by 2030, has already faced difficulties due to US sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine and a lack of gas carriers.

Chinese state oil companies CNOOC Ltd and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) each have a 10 percent stake in the project, which is controlled by Novatek, Russia’s largest liquefied natural gas producer, which holds a 60 percent stake in the project.

Citing unnamed sources in the Russian government, Kommersant writes that both Chinese companies, along with France’s TotalEnergies and a consortium of Japan’s Mitsui and Co and JOGMEC, which also have a 10% stake, have invoked a force majeure clause in their contracts, which exempts them from fulfilling contractual obligations due to extraordinary events or circumstances beyond their control.

A Beijing-based industry official with direct knowledge of the matter told last week that CNPC and CNOOC had asked the US government for an exemption from sanctions for Arctic LNG 2.

Russia would never leave alone any country that confiscated its assets

None of the six companies – “Novatec”, CNOOC, JOGMEC, Total, CNPC and Mitsui – made a comment, the latter two declined and the others did not respond.

Kommersant notes that the shutdown could result in the loss of long-term LNG supply contracts for Arctic LNG 2, while Novatek would have to finance the project itself and sell offshore gas on cash markets.

The initial investments in the project “Arctic LNG 2” amounted to 21 billion dollars, the raising of which was not without problems after the Western sanctions against Russia. “” cited its sources, according to which the sanctions led to the declaration by “Novatek” of force majeure in relation to the supply of liquefied natural gas from the project.

The planned capacity of “Arctic LNG 2” is nearly 20 million metric tons per year and 1.6 million tons of gas condensate per year. Production is due to start in early 2024. Novatek expects the first Arctic LNG 2 tankers to set sail in the first quarter of next year, but industry sources say commercial deliveries of Arctic LNG 2 from the project are now expect no earlier than the second quarter of 2024.

The European Union may also impose restrictions on supplies of liquefied natural gas from Russia.