FOREIGN TRADE – Madagascar strengthens its eligibility within AGOA

Madagascar remains eligible for AGOA for this year.

The Big Island retains its place within AGOA for this year. She was spared from the wave of evictions from several countries and thus consolidates her eligibility.

Renewed. Madagascar is maintained in the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA), a new hope, but above all a reinforcement of the position of the Big Island, in view of the succinct evictions of countries like Uganda, Gabon, Niger or even the Central African Republic of the AGOA market. The Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Consumer Affairs announced in a communication on Thursday that the Big Island will not see its trade with the United States altered. “Malagasy products will once again be able to enter the American market duty-free.” Remaining one of the largest providers of foreign exchange and work for the country, this renewal of AGOA has helped save local jobs.

Nearly sixty thousand direct jobs have been created with just under fifty companies exporting their products there. It is therefore a sigh of relief but the campaign is far from over. Nothing is won in advance. The challenges of integration and renewal are much more important and vast. The conditions for access to this preferential agreement are not the least.

Compliance

In this case, there is one of the most requested aspects such as membership in a free trade economic zone or even respect for human rights but also that of the rule of law, political pluralism or even policies economic policies aimed at reducing poverty and so on. After evaluation, the Big Island will therefore be able to continue to benefit from the advantages of trade with the United States. In view of the holding of the presidential election last November, fears at the political level and in relation to the stability of the nation are more or less ruled out. This response from the United States can therefore be interpreted as an attestation of the conformity of Madagascar’s position with respect to AGOA. This agreement will end in September 2025.

Isidore Razafindrakoto, Director General of Trade and Consumption at the MICC, confides that “Madagascar is currently in the advocacy phase to renew AGOA in the years to come. This is our biggest struggle in exporting to the US market at the moment.” The United States is the largest market for two Malagasy export products. In this case textiles and vanilla which enter duty free, however, other export products are likely to improve trade with the American and South African markets.

“As part of the renewal of AGOA, we have also established a strategy according to which we will focus on the diversification of products for the American market, so as not to remain on textiles but to expand into other areas such as crafts, agri-food products and many others,” he believes.

Itamara Randriamamonjy