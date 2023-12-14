FOREIGN TRADE – Malagasy products exempt from customs duties on the Chinese market

China is a main trading partner of Madagascar, with an average of 15% of the Big Island’s foreign trade.

Effective. It’s Christmas early for Madagascar which will now be able to export a large part of its products to China with a zero customs tariff which will be applied in mid-December. The news was announced by China’s Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council. This measure will be applied to six African countries including Madagascar, with Angola, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali and Mauritania. “From December 25, 98% of taxable products from these countries will be exempt from customs duties upon entry into China,” reveals a press release from the aforementioned commission. These countries will therefore be able to export products duty-free on a wide range of tariff lines.

For Madagascar, this is a boon because the products that the Big Island will be able to export to China will be multiplied. Nine hundred additional articles will now be able to enter the

Chinese market because we had already been informed of this change in the world of foreign trade last September, economic operators who, moreover, were not reluctant to this idea. It was during the exchange of letters materializing

these new terms of agreement between the former ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Guo Xiaomei and Yvette

Sylla, Minister of Foreign Affairs. The authorities maintain that this is an expansion of the margin of maneuver applied for products coming from Madagascar and which will be exported to China. This new measure will in fact allow “a greater number of Malagasy export products, notably vanilla, to access the Chinese market, free of customs duties”, it was indicated. Indeed, the terms of this Sino-Malagasy economic cooperation previously involved 97% of Malagasy products, with eight thousand and thirty items, which will be subject to the Zero Customs Tariff (TDZ). Now, the ratio now increases to eight thousand nine hundred and thirty items for 98% products, this is what was explained during the exchange of letters between the two parties.

Fair

A customs tariff treatment which is therefore special for increasingly diversified products. The Middle Kingdom explains this measure as being the embodiment of “the spirit of friendship between China and Africa”, the initiative also aims to “facilitate the construction of a community with a shared future, sino -high quality African”, reports the CGTN. While the Malagasy side expresses a form of cooperation that has become increasingly essential given the evolution of global challenges, especially in several key sectors. “By working together to promote trade and sustainable development, we show the world that equitable collaboration and solidarity between nations are essential in the face of global challenges,” Yvette Sylla said during the exchange of letters materializing this new agreement. between the two countries. China also intends to expand this policy, and this will be in the near future according to a communication from Chinese media including CGTN and Xinhua. “As a next step, China will extend its zero tariff treatment to all the least developed countries with which it has established relations,” these broadcast channels mention, reporting what is included in the commission documents.

Itamara Randriamamonjy