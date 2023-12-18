Foreigner attacked police for asking him to get off the plane in Barranquilla – Barranquilla – Colombia

#Foreigner #attacked #police #plane #Barranquilla #Barranquilla #Colombia

During the afternoon of this Sunday, December 17, an act of intolerance took place on board a plane destined for: Miami, United States.

A Polish individual carried out an attack against Colombian police officers when they asked him to leave the aircraft due to his alleged state of drunkenness.

The event occurred at the Ernesto Cortizos airport in Barranquilla. The minutes in which the foreigner, aggressively and without saying a word, attacked the agents in charge of carrying out the monitoring that was intended to safeguard the integrity of the other passengers were recorded on video.

According to the story of General Jorge Urquijo, commander of the Barranquilla Police, the decision to disembark the foreign citizen was made after receiving complaints from both passengers and the crew, who warned about the subject’s ‘inappropriate’ behavior.

“This man is being prosecuted for the crime against a public servant and in the next few hours he will be placed at the disposal of the competent authorities,” added the general for Blu Radio.

Given the worrying situation, the children on board cried while the police tried to mitigate the subject’s attacks.

Authorities reported that the police officers did not suffer serious injuries and were able to resume their duties. Additionally, no other passengers were affected during the incident.

At the moment, it is known that the aggressor has American residence and makes constant visits to Barranquilla.

VANESSA PEREZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL.

