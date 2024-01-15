Forensic Medicine has identified 33 of the 36 victims of the tragedy in Chocó

The Colombian Institute of Legal Medicine confirmed that 33 of the 36 victims left by the emergency in Chocó have already been identified and that 23 have been handed over to their families.

At the Legal Medicine headquarters in Medellín there are 35 bodies, while one more was taken to Quibdó.

For her part, the Secretary of Health of Antioquia, Marta Ramírez, confirmed that fourteen of the survivors of the emergency in Chocó continue in clinics and hospitals in Antioquia.

“They are at different levels of complexity. We have around four in Ciudad Bolívar, which is of the first level of complexity, but we also have another 10 patients in different hospitals in Medellín and in the Aburrá Valley. That is, at the Manuel Uribe Àngel Hospital in Envigado we have patients, at the María San Vicente de Paúl, Clínica Las Américas and General Hospital of Medellín. There are patients with fractures, with chest trauma, with wounds and only one in a very delicate situation, which was a severe head trauma,” the secretary indicated.

