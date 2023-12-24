Forget the bell! The arrival of Santa Claus will be announced by these great applications – SMARTmania.cz

#Forget #bell #arrival #Santa #Claus #announced #great #applications #SMARTmania.cz

Christmas is fast approaching, but how do you call Santa Claus without a typical bell?

We will recommend a suitable application for Android and iOS

In Czech families, it is a pleasant custom for adults to call children and all kinds of relatives to the Christmas tree by ringing a metal bell. According to legend, this sound is supposed to announce that Baby Jesus has come and shown his generosity in the form of gifts laid out under the tree. However, if you were horrified to discover that you don’t have a doorbell and don’t want to look for it, we recommend a phone application.

Ringtone application for iPhone

There are many applications that simulate the sound of a doorbell, but not all of them are free. If you are looking for a suitable app for iOS, try Santa Claus – Christmas Bell with the subtitle Traditional Christmas Ringing. Czech developer Radek Sip is behind the app, and it was reportedly the most downloaded iOS app on Christmas Day in the Czech Republic in recent years.

In addition to playing up to five ringtones (premium feature), the application can set different volumes, set the ringtone to self-timer within 1-60 minutes, or activate the ringtone when the phone is shaken. It goes without saying that the Czech language is supported, when the application is originally from a Czech developer.

Other interesting applications in the App Store include Christmas Bell – a player from a developer acting as Tomas Parizek, the English Ringing Bell, or Christmas Bells. The last-mentioned application even offers an interface for the Apple Watch, but it is charged a one-time amount of CZK 29.

Doorbell application for Android

On Android, as is often the case, there is a somewhat wider selection of doorbell applications. The most popular application is the Handbell – Service Bell app from the authors of AmzApp. The application has over 500,000 downloads, offers almost four dozen different ringtones and has a completely utilitarian interface. You can play the sound of the selected ringtone non-stop and it also supports background playback.

If you would also like to support Czech developers, we recommend the Christmas bell application from the Digerati.CZ team. It doesn’t have a complicated user interface either, what can you think of for an application that can play the same sound over and over.

The Czech application offers 5 basic bells, 2 ceramic bells, a church bell and a pair of carols if you would like to sing by the tree. For each type of sound, you can set how many times it should be played in a row, and you can easily set a delayed start so that the bell sounds automatically.

Paid applications of this type do not have much place on Android, the number of free ones completely overwhelmed them. But unlike recommended apps on iPhone, on Android you have to expect more or less aggressive ads – either as a lower banner panel or a pop up across the entire screen.

Author of the article

Jakub Fischer

Journalist, fan of modern technology, summer months and Asian food. I like Lynch movies, Pollock paintings, french house and Arsenal football club. In my spare time, I play PlayStation and go jogging.