Forget the Turkeys: A Personal Travel Planner’s Insights for More Exciting Experiences in 2024 | Life

#Forget #Turkeys #Personal #Travel #Planners #Insights #Exciting #Experiences #Life

So what’s new and exciting in the world of tourism this year?

Preference is given to wellness trips

Due to the changes brought by COVID-19, wellness travel has become very popular in 2023. and they are expected to grow rapidly this year as well. 2024 will be the year that even more people incorporate self-care into their travels.

More and more Lithuanians understand that in order to make the most of their vacation, they need to take conscious steps to relax, recharge their batteries, and prioritize personal well-being.

Quiet travels

In an age of too much haste, silence may be just what we need in 2024. during travel. Restorative, quiet trips are just the kind of vacation you don’t need…a recovery vacation.

Alongside the increasingly popular silent meditation classes, silent trips also include holidays at secluded nature resorts, sleepaway camps, quiet hotels, silent walking tours and even silent discos and concerts.

From Vipassana from silent camps in Bali to quiet retreats in Swedish Lapland, where guests stay in luxury glass cabins overlooking a snowy, watery landscape. During the day, local guides lead wildlife expeditions and activities such as dog sledding and ice fishing. After dark, you can warm up in the shared spa and return to your cozy cocoon to watch the northern lights dance overhead.

Personal archive photo. / Živile Mončytė, individual travel planner

Agrotourism

Travelers will continue to exchange big cities for villages, and coastal hotels for rural farms with their hosts, where they will not only happily enjoy the peace of nature, but also sit down at the same table with their hosts and enjoy the gastronomic delights of the local farm.

In Europe, such farms are most popular in Greece, Spain and Italy. For those who want to escape the crowd and are looking for authenticity, great gastronomy, history and natural beauty – Piedmont is a must visit, for wine lovers – one of the Tuscan farms, and vegetarian food lovers will find happiness Euemelia on a farm located in the Peloponnese, Greece.

123rf.com photo. / Peloponnese

Outdoor dining

You must have noticed how food turns into even tastier outdoors. Instead of eating sandwiches in front of screens, spend time eating outside – for example, in Sweden, you can join a chain of “do-it-yourself” outdoor restaurants, where you book a table in a picturesque place, forage for nettles, birch leaves, lingonberries, cranberries and cook them in the open according to the recipes of a Michelin-class chef .

Traveling by train

Growing awareness of climate change has led to a resurgence of rail travel, and it’s not just standard train travel that’s gaining in popularity. The luxury train niche is also reaching new heights of popularity, extravagance and ambition. Travel booking platforms are reporting a growing demand for luxury train travel where the destination is the journey itself. In fact, the newly developed train lines are increasingly competing with the best hotels.

Photo by Shutterstock. / The train

If you haven’t tried it yet, now is the time Bernina Express In Switzerland, where 4.5 hours you will spend the long trip admiring the Alps or Royal Scotsman In Scotland – where you can relax and enjoy the privacy of a separate lounge area while enjoying the wild beauty of the Scottish Highlands.

And those who want more exotic experiences in distant countries can sit in Space X train in Japan, which takes 2 hours from Tokyo. will go to the authentic city of Nikos, of extraordinary natural beauty.

Off-peak travel

Recently, there has been a significant increase in travel to the most popular European destinations (especially France, Spain, the United Kingdom and Italy), which will continue into 2024. Travelers are more attracted to these places not in the hot, but in the cool season.

Off-peak trips are more attractive due to the higher temperature than in Lithuania and the possibility to work remotely. In addition to these practical considerations, there is also an emotional motivation: travelers abroad are looking for peace and a local feeling, not crowded streets and beaches. In the winter season, travelers go as far as possible, the more they visit European cities such as Paris or Venice, and choose an active vacation on the Ligurian coast of Italy.

123RF.com photo. / Paris in winter

Cool vacation

For most people, summer vacation is about seeking sun and warmth. Due to the intense and record-high temperatures of recent years, many are increasingly considering traveling in the opposite direction: booking “cool vacations”, otherwise known as “coolcations” in temperate zones, namely Europe and North America, which are also more attractive to travel to due to less influx of travelers .

Sports tourism

Sports tourism has developed a lot in the last few years. A new generation of sports fans was motivated by glossy TV documentaries (eg Formula 1: Drive to Survive).

Sports fans are now planning trips to see games, races, and other activities in exotic countries while extending their trips to explore the areas they visit. in 2024 this mode of travel will be further diluted by the Olympic Games to be held in Paris or Formula 1 to be held in Monaco at the end of May.

Housing exchange

Due to the increasing popularity of remote work, more and more travelers want to go to foreign countries for longer periods of time. Working and living abroad has never been more attractive than it is now. That’s why long-term home exchange is becoming very popular – it’s a great solution to secure yourself (free) accommodation abroad when you offer your own in exchange for weeks or even months at a time.

Travel and food are inseparable, so what’s new in 2024?

The days of tasting menus are coming to an end, giving way to dinners where everyone can share the dishes at the center of the table.

By the way, I also experienced such dinners in my recent visit to Paris. The menu is dominated by cold, high-quality dishes (burrata, salads, tartares, cheeses), and diners taste them while sharing.

123RF.com photo. / Paris

Diners will continue to prefer local, seasonal, chef-grown ingredients and a farm-to-plate concept.

The further along, the more popular snacks become. Small, tasty bites are the best way to explore new gourmet territories.

In 2024, the direct relationship between diners and food preparation professionals will continue to be popular. There will be attractive places for visitors where customers can watch the cooking up close.

Certain supper clubs are becoming popular, where members can enjoy special gourmet shows by local and guest chefs, and be the first, and often the only ones, to taste the dishes and drinks created for them.

The children’s menu has traditional dishes fri fries and crispy chicken nuggets will be replaced by healthier options.