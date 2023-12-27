Forgotten blockbuster on Netflix is ​​now highly viewed

#Forgotten #blockbuster #Netflix #highly #viewed

The Christmas period is the ideal time to get back in front of the television and there is nothing better than putting on an old favorite. The Holiday is such a film and it is now in the Netflix Top 10.

The Holiday from 2006 comes from director Nancy Meyers (The Intern) and Netflix describes the blockbuster with words like “charming, feel-good” in “romantic”. You will see roles from big names such as Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black and Edward Burns.

Mixed reception

Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer says The Holiday a bit mediocre, at 50 percent. The audience score is a lot higher at 80 percent and the IMDb scores a 6.9/10 after more than 300K votes.

“Because one half puts the other half down, The Holiday ultimately became a dime a dozen film, but one that is slightly more fun than the other twelve,” says Kaj van Zoelen in his review with three stars.

Now on Netflix

Do you want The Holiday If you would like to see it, you can now find the film here on Netflix.

The synopsis: Film trailer maker Amanda from Los Angeles and London journalist Iris try to escape their love troubles and swap homes for two weeks during the holidays.