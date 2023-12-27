Forgotten blockbuster on Netflix is ​​now highly viewed

#Forgotten #blockbuster #Netflix #highly #viewed

The Christmas period is the ideal time to get back in front of the television and there is nothing better than putting on an old favorite. The Holiday is such a film and it is now in the Netflix Top 10.

The Holiday from 2006 comes from director Nancy Meyers (The Intern) and Netflix describes the blockbuster with words like “charming, feel-good” in “romantic”. You will see roles from big names such as Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black and Edward Burns.

Mixed reception
Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer says The Holiday a bit mediocre, at 50 percent. The audience score is a lot higher at 80 percent and the IMDb scores a 6.9/10 after more than 300K votes.

“Because one half puts the other half down, The Holiday ultimately became a dime a dozen film, but one that is slightly more fun than the other twelve,” says Kaj van Zoelen in his review with three stars.

Now on Netflix
Do you want The Holiday If you would like to see it, you can now find the film here on Netflix.

The synopsis: Film trailer maker Amanda from Los Angeles and London journalist Iris try to escape their love troubles and swap homes for two weeks during the holidays.

Also Read:  Nagrelha: one-year mass in memory of the singer celebrated in Luanda -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Link between poorer cerebral blood flow and early memory problems – Research shows decline in brain blood flow over ten years in memory complaints
Link between poorer cerebral blood flow and early memory problems – Research shows decline in brain blood flow over ten years in memory complaints
Posted on
Senior Andalusian Health officials resign after the waiting list skyrocketed by canceling contracts with private clinics
Senior Andalusian Health officials resign after the waiting list skyrocketed by canceling contracts with private clinics
Posted on
Iran Revenge? Explosion Shakes the Israeli Embassy
Iran Revenge? Explosion Shakes the Israeli Embassy
Posted on
This is the most sought after role in People Management. Find out what it is – Human Resources
This is the most sought after role in People Management. Find out what it is – Human Resources
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News