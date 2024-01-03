Former Aargau footballer Kay Voser comes out as schizophrenic

#Aargau #footballer #Kay #Voser #schizophrenic

Published 3. January 2024

Aargau ex-footballer: Kay Voser comes out as schizophrenic

Kay Voser from Aargau earned millions on the football field. He always carried a secret with him. Because he not only fought against his opponents, but also with his schizophrenia.

“In my parallel world, into which I repeatedly immersed myself, I had a friend who looked like me”: Kay Voser comes out as schizophrenic. (archive image)

Voser’s (left) psychological problems were “sometimes worse, sometimes less bad”.

“I think my talent would have been enough for a much bigger career,” said Kay Voser.

That’s what it’s about

The ex-footballer Kay Voser has come out as schizophrenic.

He was a master of “hiding and concealing”.

Looking back, Voser thinks that as a footballer he could have done a lot more.

The ex-footballer Kay Voser is schizophrenic, as he recently suggested on Instagram and now confirmed in an interview: “My father was an alcoholic, my mother was a manic depressive and I was a schizophrenic.” The former professional footballer and SRF expert was a “king of hiding and concealing,” he said in an interview with “Blick”.

«In my parallel world, which I immersed myself in again and again, I had a friend who looked exactly like me. We laughed and played together in the garden and we helped each other when we were feeling bad,” Voser continued.

“It turned into a horror trip”

Football was his “oasis”. At the age of 19, the now 36-year-old got his first professional contract with GC. He then moved to FCB. The psychological problems also haunted him in Basel: “Sometimes they are worse, sometimes less bad.” Coach Thorsten Fink was the first to notice something. “In retrospect, I can say that that was my happiest and most successful time.”

Then Voser moved to Fulham in 2014. “It turned into a horror trip.” He cheated on his girlfriend at the time, who left him. “I fell into a bad psychosis.” His mother was suffering from cancer, his sister was unwell and he was alone in a strange city. «My condition was worrying. “During this crisis, I allowed myself to be seduced into doing coke and was exposed,” he continued to tell “Blick”.

He challenged the verdict and got away with it. “But I lost around 100,000 francs in legal fees.” Soon after, the end of his career came. Looking back, Voser thinks there could have been much more. «I think my talent would have been enough for a much bigger career. But I am still eternally grateful to football. He saved my life.”

