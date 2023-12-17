Former Cuban boxer Rolando Garbey dies

#Cuban #boxer #Rolando #Garbey #dies

The glory of Cuban boxing Rolando Garbey Garbey He died this Saturday night in Havana, at the age of 76, due to two cardiac arrests.

Garbey was admitted to the Hermanos Ameijeiras hospital in the Cuban capital, where he had peritonitis that followed surgery and then two heart attacks, family sources said.

The funeral of this boxer who was a 71-kilogram world champion, two-time Olympic medalist and three-time Pan American champion, is scheduled for next Wednesday.

On social media several Cuban sports authorities left their impressions about the boxer’s death. Among them, the president of the Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), Osvaldo Vento, who from social network He said Garbey was “one of the most brilliant exponents of his boxing.”

Also, since Cuban Olympic Committee They expressed their condolences to the boxer’s family and expressed on Facebook that “his triumphant passage through the most demanding competitive scenarios, and his work as a trainer, will accompany us as a permanent inspiration.”

Facebook Capture/Cuban Olympic Committee

Garbey on his silver medal in the Mexico Olympic Games 68 had said in interview to Cybercuba, that “for any athlete going to an Olympics is something supreme; It is the summit of all dreams. For a humble 21-year-old boy from Santiago, reaching the Olympic final is consecration.”

Appealing not only to the memory of Garbey but also to statistics of the virile sport, the Cuban’s path through Aztec lands translates into victories for RSC over the Irishman Frank McCusker; in a close fight, 3-2, the democratic German Dieter Dahn; Already in the quarterfinals, Rolando becomes the first Cuban to secure an Olympic medal in the history of this sport, by beating the British Erwin Blake, who long remembered the KO received from the Antillean’s fists in the same opening round. . In the semifinals he defeated American puncher John Baldwin, 4 to 1, securing silver; and for the gold he fell to the Soviet super favorite, Boris Lagutin, who retained the crown won 4 years ago in Tokyo. You were already the Olympic runner-up.

Born on November 19, 1947 in the neighborhood of Los Olmosthe boxer ended his sporting career after the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

“I finished my career when I was 27 years old; 14 of them dedicated body and soul to the national squad. In 325 fights I only received one KO and two counts. I was not a fighter to receive blows. Look at my face! ”She expressed in that interview.