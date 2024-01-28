Former England international devastates Harry Kane: “He’s very selfish. Everyone laughs at him in England…” – Bayern Munich

#England #international #devastates #Harry #Kane #Hes #selfish #laughs #England.. #Bayern #Munich

Paul Parker believes that the Bayern forward is only focused on breaking Lewandowski’s goalscoring record

• Photo:

Paul Parker, former England international, left harsh criticisms of Harry Kane, a striker who moved to Bayern Munich in the last transfer market after having represented Tottenham for almost 20 seasons.

“Even if you’re not a big fan of Harry Kane, you have to respect the number of goals he scores. It’s really impressive. The problem is that it’s not good to have him at the club. The only thing he’s focused on is breaking Lewandowski’s goalscoring record. That’s what interests him and then he’ll want to return to the Premier League and set a new record. He’s very selfish. Everyone laughs at him in England. People have been talking about him leaving because he I wanted to win trophies and I’m not winning anything”, he began by saying in an interview with the portal ‘Wettfreunde’.

He added: “The other side of the coin is that Tottenham are doing really well. When he was there I said they would be better off without him. Now it seems like I’m right. When Harry Kane is at a club it’s all about him. I think that Spurs should be glad he left them.”

This season, Harry Kane is the Bundesliga’s top scorer with 22 goals. By Record