Former Finance Minister appointed PCA of the Sovereign Fund –

The former Minister of Finance, Armando Manuel, was appointed President of the Board of Directors of the Sovereign Fund of Angola this Wednesday, 13th, according to a document from the Presidential Palace, which the Kianda’s Mail had access, which informs about the end of the mandate of the members of the current Council.

Minister of Finance, from 2013 to 2016, before ascending to the ministerial position, Armando Manuel held several other senior-level tasks, including that of Economic Policy advisor to the President of the Republic and the then Sovereign Fund and Development of Angola.

In November 2020, he was appointed executive director of the World Bank Group for Angola, Nigeria and South Africa.

With this, by order of President João Lourenço, the following functions cease:

– Carlos Alberto Lopes, Chairman of the Board of Directors;
– Laura Alcântara Monteiro, Executive Administrator;
– Pedro Sebastião Teta, Executive Director;
– Rui Jorge Van-Dúnem Alves de Ceita, Executive Director;
– Alcides Horácio Frederico Safeca, Executive Director;
– Ismael Abraão Gaspar Martins, Non-Executive Director.

The following were also appointed to join the Board of Directors of the Sovereign Fund of Angola:
– Armando Manuel – Chairman of the Board of Directors;
– Alcides Horácio Frederico Safeca, Executive Director;
– Gabriel Augusto da Silva, Executive Director;
– Igor Ricardo de Pina Lima, Executive Director;
– Rui Jorge Van-Dúnem Alves de Ceita, Executive Director;
– Ismael Abraão Gaspar Martins, Non-Executive Director;
– Pedro Sebastião Teta, Non-Executive Director.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
Posted on
These symptoms are warning signs of infection
These symptoms are warning signs of infection
Posted on
Forced to Enter Hamas Tunnel, Israeli Engineer: I Thought It Was Primitive, Turns Out It’s Sturdy and Sophisticated
Forced to Enter Hamas Tunnel, Israeli Engineer: I Thought It Was Primitive, Turns Out It’s Sturdy and Sophisticated
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News