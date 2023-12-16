Former Fluminense player was present at the Sporting Cristal preseason | Fernando Pacheco

#Fluminense #player #present #Sporting #Cristal #preseason #Fernando #Pacheco

This former member of Fluminense arrived at Sporting Cristal’s preseason work in La Florida and took all the celestial fans by surprise.

The Sporting Cristal team began preseason work under the command of Brazilian coach Enderson Moreira. In addition to all the players who wore the club’s colors this year, two players who did not defend the light blue jersey during 2023 were presented.

Through its social networks, Sporting Cristal indicated that Fernando Pacheco and Diego Enriquez They returned to the Rímac team after completing their respective loans.

“¡They are also back! “Fernando Pacheco and Diego Enríquez returned from their loans and start the preseason with us.”expressed the celestial painting on its social networks.

Fernando Pacheco returned to Sporting Cristal.

As recalled, Fernando Pacheco has a current contract with Sporting Cristal and in 2023 he was loaned to Deportivo Municipal and Cienciano de Cusco.

In the Edil team, Pacheco played 10 games, scored two goals and provided 2 assists. However, due to the financial problems that the club was going through, he decided to change shirts for Clausura.

In Cienciano, Fernando Pacheco played eleven games, scored one goal and provided no assists. The 24-year-old attacker had a spell with Fluminense in Brazil.

In which clubs did Fernando Pacheco play?

These are Fernando Pacheco’s teams:

Sporting Cristal

Fluminense

Youth of Brazil

Emmen

Municipal Sports

Scientist

How much is Fernando Pacheco worth?

According to Transfermarkt, Fernando Pacheco is valued at 500 thousand euros. In 2020 he reached the highest price of his career with 750 thousand euros.

Sporting Cristal signings for 2024

At the moment, only the incorporation of Quembol Guadalupe has been announced for next year. Meanwhile, fans are waiting for confirmation of the signing of Brazilian Gustavo Cazonatti.

