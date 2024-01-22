Former head of Obregia Hospital, sentenced to 5 years in prison with execution

#Obregia #Hospital #sentenced #years #prison #execution

Elena Faur, former head of the Procurement Service at the “Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia” Clinical Psychiatry Hospital, was sentenced on Monday by the Bucharest Court to 5 years in prison with execution for abuse of office, in a case in which she was accused of preferentially awarding contracts for the purchase of products to some companies, at overvalued prices and ten times, informs Agerpres.

In the same case, Ştefu Camelia, Nicolae Tacu and Grigore Ion, administrators of the companies that received contracts dedicated to the Obregia Hospital, were sentenced with suspension for complicity in abuse of office.

Also, in the case of Claudiu Cristian Alexandru Popescu, Head of the Administrative Service within the hospital, the criminal trial for intellectual forgery was terminated, as a result of the statute of limitations.

Pay damages to the hospital

On the civil side, Elena Faur was obliged by the court to pay material damages of 4.8 million lei to the hospital, a part of which jointly with the other defendants and their companies.

In addition, the companies involved in rigging the auctions were forced to pay criminal fines: Freemac Med SRL – 90,000 lei, Trendy Alien SRL – 50,000 lei, Frigoterm Eco Service SRL – 50,000 lei, Sorel 99 SRL – 50,000 lei.

The decision is not final and can be appealed.

According to DNA, in the period from June 2011 to December 2016, Elena Faur, as head of the Procurement Service of the Obregia Hospital, performed her duties in the field of public procurement in a defective manner, in violation of primary legislation.

She benefited from the help of the defendants Camelia Ştefu, Nicolae Tacu and Ion Grigore who, as company administrators, in order to win the acquisition procedures carried out by the Clinical Psychiatric Hospital ‘Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia’, in order to create the appearance of running legal, transparent and non-discriminatory procedures, which ensure an efficient use of funds, provided the employees of the Procurement Service within the aforementioned health unit with overvalued price offers, drawn up on behalf of the companies they managed , as well as offers regarding the same products drawn up on behalf of other companies, with a price set intentionally as being higher than that proposed by the companies managed by them.

Elena Faur is accused of assigning purchase contracts only to “approved” companies managed by the three, although the prices charged by them were much higher than those charged by other economic operators. After comparing the prices at which the products were sold to the hospital with the prices at which these companies purchased them, it resulted in an overvaluation of them up to 1,100%.

“In the same context, the defendant Popescu Claudiu Cristian Alexandru, as Head of the Administrative Service and president of the commission for the reception of services provided on the basis of eight contracts concluded (…) with the company SC Trendy Alien SRL, signed the processes- reception minutes attesting, contrary to the truth, that the services were provided and the provider fulfilled the assumed obligations. Furthermore, the defendant also determined the other members of the same reception committee to sign the said reception minutes”, I further maintain the prosecutors.

The damage caused to the hospital was assessed at over 4.8 million lei, an amount that also constitutes an undue benefit for the companies benefiting from the contracts.