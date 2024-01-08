Former head of the CEC: G.Nausėda’s election expenses did not raise suspicions of major irregularities

“There was no separate decision on this issue in the CEC. I won’t say what the reasons were for not being included, but I would say that there were no indications from the financial control department that something was wrong, huge violations were being committed or something similar,” L. Matjošaitytė testified to the commission on Monday.

The chairman of the parliamentary commission, Vytautas Bakas, asked the former head how the CEC reacted after receiving Kantar’s monitoring data, according to which G. Nausėda’s advertising expenses exceeded 600,000. euros, although the candidate declared both campaign income and expenses half as much.

