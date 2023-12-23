Former Health Minister Anschober criticizes FPÖ health policy in “ZIB 2”.

#Health #Minister #Anschober #criticizes #FPÖ #health #policy #ZIB

Coronapolitik

Rudolf Anschober comments on the current analysis of corona policy and criticizes the FPÖ. This hoped to gain votes from the “dissatisfied” and thereby harmed the government

Screenshot “ZIB 2”, ORF

As a guest on Margit Laufer’s “ZIB 2” on Friday evening, former Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens) also commented on the Academy of Sciences’ current analysis of corona policy in Austria and justified the government’s measures in the first phase of the pandemic.

You decide how you want to use our content. Unfortunately, your device currently does not allow us to display the relevant options.

Please deactivate All hardware and software components that are capable of blocking parts of our website. E.g. browser add-ons such as ad blockers or network filters.

Also Read:  Cantonese people coming to Hong Kong are surprised that Hong Kong people love to carry school bags when going out. What should be packed inside?List of 5 common items | U Food Hong Kong restaurant and food information and discount website

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Optical cables in permafrost testing
Optical cables in permafrost testing
Posted on
HWPL promotes peace through children
HWPL promotes peace through children
Posted on
Romania enters 2024 without a single meter of the Unirii Motorway in operation
Romania enters 2024 without a single meter of the Unirii Motorway in operation
Posted on
Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo was relegated with Santos, but the three-time Libertadores champion signed him for 2024 | Brazilian
Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo was relegated with Santos, but the three-time Libertadores champion signed him for 2024 | Brazilian
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News