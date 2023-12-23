Former Israeli Prime Minister Says Hamas Cannot Be Destroyed

#Israeli #Prime #Minister #Hamas #Destroyed

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, TEL AVIV – Former Israeli prime minister, Ehud Olmert, said that the war his country is currently waging in the Gaza Strip with the aim of destroying and completely eliminating Hamas will not succeed. He considered the promise made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the total destruction of Hamas as arrogance.

“Gaza is in decline, thousands of its citizens are suffering with their lives, thousands of Hamas fighters are happy to be killed, but the destruction of Hamas will not be achieved,” Olmert said in an opinion piece published in an Israeli newspaper, Haaretz, Friday (22/12/2023).

He argued that even if Israel ultimately succeeded in capturing or killing Hamas leaders, the group would never disappear. “This group will continue to exist on the edge of Gaza,” he said.

“Given that this is an actual assessment of the situation, we must be prepared for a change in direction. I know this may not be popular. “In the atmosphere of demagoguery, bravado and arrogance that characterizes the behavior of the government and its leaders, we must not hesitate to say things that are unclear but necessary, for the sake of a sense of national responsibility,” added Olmert.

According to Olmert, currently Israel faces two options, namely a ceasefire with an agreement that can return the hostages or a ceasefire without an agreement to return the hostages. “This cessation of hostilities will be forced on us by our closest allies, led by the United States, Britain, France and Germany. “They can no longer afford the price they will have to pay in public opinion given the gap between the absence of a military resolution and the continuation of fighting that causes humanitarian losses, the consequences of which they will not bear,” he said.

According to Israeli statistics, Hamas arrested around 239 people when they carried out an infiltration operation into Israel on October 7 2023. From November 24 to December 1 2023, Israel and Hamas implemented a humanitarian ceasefire. During this period, the two sides exchanged the release of prisoners and hostages. Hamas frees 105 hostages. They consist of 80 Israeli citizens and the rest are foreigners. In return for the release of the hostages, Israel freed 210 Palestinian prisoners.

On December 9 2023, Israel said Hamas was still holding 137 hostages in Gaza. The hostages were kidnapped by Hamas during an infiltration operation into Israel on October 7 2023. Meanwhile, Hamas refused to be involved in negotiations for the release of the hostages with Israel before the aggression in the Gaza Strip was completely stopped. Hamas also demanded that Israel follow the conditions it proposed.