Former Liberal MP Yves St-Denis has died

Former Liberal MP Yves St-Denis died last week at the age of 60.

This was confirmed to the QMI Agency by the daughter of the businessman and politician, Gabrielle St-Denis.

Yves St-Denis was on vacation in the Dominican Republic when he went to the hospital, where he was discovered to have a brain tumor and bleeding. He died of complications while the nursing staff prepared him for surgery, according to the latter.

“He was a very generous person who gave his time to his friends, his family and even people he didn’t know. He was a very involved person, especially in Argenteuil County. He was loved by many, many, many people,” Gabrielle St-Denis told the QMI Agency.

Global Affairs said:[être] is aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in the Dominican Republic,” in an email sent to the QMI Agency, without confirming the identity.

“Consular officers are prepared to provide consular assistance and support to the family and are in contact with local authorities for additional information. For reasons of confidentiality, no further information can be disclosed,” it was clarified.

The former politician became a mortgage broker for the company Multi-Prêts Hypothèques based in Montreal. On January 15, Yves St-Denis also published some photos aboard a “southbound” plane where he can be seen working for a client. “Making a mortgage at 35,000 feet, I never thought I would do that one day!” he wrote in particular.

Fallen politician

After studying at Ahuntsic College, Yves St-Denis became the manager and owner of several businesses during his professional life, starting in 1986.

In 1995 and 1996, he became president of the Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, then of the Moulins Regional Chamber of Commerce from 1996 to 1998. The businessman then found himself president of the Rassemblement scolaire des Affluents from 1998 to 2014 then the Affluents school board from 2007 to 2014.

His political career began in 2014 when he was elected Liberal deputy in Argenteuil, in the Laurentians.

From 2016 to 2018, he was parliamentary assistant to the minister responsible for Labor. In 2018, he withdrew from the Liberal caucus after allegations of sexual misconduct against a female employee in 2014. The same year, he ran in the general election as an independent candidate, but was defeated.

In 2019, the politician was found guilty of sexual assault against a municipal councilor in the Laurentians in 2017. The judge granted him a conditional discharge as a sentence.

