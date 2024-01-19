Former Martinair pilots employed by KLM are going on strike | Economy

#Martinair #pilots #employed #KLM #strike #Economy

Jan 19, 2024 at 9:48 PM Update: 44 minutes ago

A group of KLM pilots have announced a strike. These are pilots who previously flew with Martinair, before KLM took over that company. This concerns approximately 150 pilots who fly cargo planes.

According to the pilots, KLM has still not fully integrated them into the company. Trade union AVV, which represents the pilots, believes that there is no other option than to take action.

The pilots were fired in 2014 when Martinair merged with KLM. But in 2021, the court in The Hague ruled that this was unjustified. The pilots want the same rights as other KLM pilots and a higher salary.

“KLM is trying in every possible way to get out of this ruling and to keep these pilots completely separated from the other KLM pilots,” AVV reports. According to the union, KLM does not want to cooperate in a solution for the pilots.

Earlier this month, the union had already issued an ultimatum to the airline, with a deadline of Friday. According to AVV, KLM has not responded to any demands. It is not yet clear when the strike will take place.

Image: ANP

Read more about:

KLMMartinairEconomy

Also Read:  Salaries up to 130 thousand euros. These are the 10 highest paid professions in Portugal

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

It fell on her little girl, the 4-month-old baby died
It fell on her little girl, the 4-month-old baby died
Posted on
Wall Street at highs, for the S&P 500 first record in two years
Wall Street at highs, for the S&P 500 first record in two years
Posted on
The Japanese lunar module landed on the moon. It is the fifth country to do so
The Japanese lunar module landed on the moon. It is the fifth country to do so
Posted on
How small is Ke Wenzhe’s grass?Dai Li’an: Keelung Primary 5 student went missing for a time but went to Ke’s rally party | Politics | Newtalk News
How small is Ke Wenzhe’s grass?Dai Li’an: Keelung Primary 5 student went missing for a time but went to Ke’s rally party | Politics | Newtalk News
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News