Former Martinair pilots employed by KLM are going on strike | Economy

Jan 19, 2024 at 9:48 PM Update: 44 minutes ago

A group of KLM pilots have announced a strike. These are pilots who previously flew with Martinair, before KLM took over that company. This concerns approximately 150 pilots who fly cargo planes.

According to the pilots, KLM has still not fully integrated them into the company. Trade union AVV, which represents the pilots, believes that there is no other option than to take action.

The pilots were fired in 2014 when Martinair merged with KLM. But in 2021, the court in The Hague ruled that this was unjustified. The pilots want the same rights as other KLM pilots and a higher salary.

“KLM is trying in every possible way to get out of this ruling and to keep these pilots completely separated from the other KLM pilots,” AVV reports. According to the union, KLM does not want to cooperate in a solution for the pilots.

Earlier this month, the union had already issued an ultimatum to the airline, with a deadline of Friday. According to AVV, KLM has not responded to any demands. It is not yet clear when the strike will take place.

