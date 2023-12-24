Former Mass Effect writer reveals when he realized it was time to leave BioWare – Mass Effect Legendary Edition

#Mass #Effect #writer #reveals #realized #time #leave #BioWare #Mass #Effect #Legendary #Edition

Mac Walters worked on some of the most popular BioWare games of all time, including Dragon Age and Mass Effect. When Mass Effect 2 arrived he was the main writer and helped lead the series forward before deciding to leave the studio in January this year.

In a conversation with MinnMax, Walters talked about his decision to quit and what caused it. Apparently, the remastering of the first three Mass Effect games in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition was the final straw.

Even as remasters the games were “a huge project”, according to Walters. “Suddenly we have a project that is not planned. What do we do with it?”.

“I knew I wasn’t going to have a big in-house team… I quickly realized that we’re going to need collaboration, we’re not going to be able to handle this just with our in-house team”, he continued. “So [det var] just a completely different way of thinking about how we want to run things.”

“After Legendary Edition, because it was so successful for me as a project, in the sense that the team was healthy, we got along well, and then of course it was a success both critically and financially, it just felt like this is the end of everything I’ve done in Mass Effect, and that’s all the stuff. I don’t want to do any more Mass Effect after this. Why challenge fate?”.

It seems that the Mass Effect Legendary Edition puts the original trilogy behind us, and even if, by all accounts, we will meet familiar characters again in the next Mass Effect game, the first time with Shepard is long behind us.