Former military man, current mayor, about the Otopeni massacre. “We were told there were terrorists attacking the airport”

#military #man #current #mayor #Otopeni #massacre #told #terrorists #attacking #airport

A former military man in the term recalled, for “Adevărul”, the moments of horror experienced 34 years ago, when his unit colleagues fired – on orders and being convinced that they were fighting against terrorists – on other young soldiers brought from Campina with the aim of defending the Otopeni airport.

The military found out on December 22, 1989 what was happening outside the unit PHOTO: archive

The event is known as the “Otopeni massacre”, and for the death of over 50 people, mostly soldiers, various sentences were given years ago. However, the episode remains one of the blackest in the memory of those who experienced it “live”.

Iulian Preda, today the mayor of the Sîmburești commune in Olt, was in December 1989 serving in the military in an Aviation unit near the Otopeni civil airport. The days of that December left deep traces, and the events that took place there are recounted with haste, perhaps with the unspoken fear that they are difficult to understand for those who did not experience them.

“We did the army in Otopeni, at Aviation, right in front of the Otopeni civil airport, exactly where the soldiers from Câmpina died and the people – the working staff – who were going on duty in the morning, on December 23, were killed. I was a child, 18 years and four months. I had barely taken the oath, I had three months of military service,” recalls Iulian Preda.

He recounts how a real psychosis set in, how he and his colleagues were informed that they had to fight terrorists coming to attack the airport, only to find out much later that they had in fact killed soldiers in their own time , but who had the misfortune of being incorporated into the Security forces.

“We were taken to the gate of the military unit, let’s wait for the order to fire”

The military found out that things were happening beyond the gate of the unit on December 22, when the television was turned on in the barracks and they watched Nicolae Ceaușescu’s speech. Things happened quickly, and without much understanding, the same evening they received munitions of war. “That was basically, other than shooting, the first time I had ammunition, in the open,” Preda recalled.

It was also then that they were told that the security officer in the unit, “CI-stul”, was a terrorist, the soldiers were ordered to shoot him if they saw him, but also that the airport was in danger of being attacked by terrorists, and they had the mission to defend him. Also from the arsenal of elements to create psychosis among the military was the information that the villa opposite the unit, which they knew was “Postelnicu’s”, was harboring terrorists.

Iulian Preda (first from the left, standing) was serving in the military in 1989 PHOTO: personal archive

“In the evening, on the 22nd, after 10:00, we received war ammunition, 150 cartridges for each soldier, and I and my platoon were taken to the gate of the military unit, on the current Bucharest – Ploiești road, to wait for the order to fire , that a security unit is coming from Câmpina, that there are terrorists there and we had the order to shoot”, recalled Preda.

The military had little experience with shooting, but the fear was so great that, Iulian Preda is convinced, they all would have shot without thinking too much. “I left the shift in the morning at 6:00 a.m., after staying all night, in the freezing cold, on the Bucharest-Ploiesti highway. (…) Colleagues fired at those from Câmpina. We had been told that there were terrorists coming to attack the Otopeni airport. Someone knew very well that they were not terrorists, someone had to manipulate”, believes Preda.

How the hours and days passed, when the bodies were picked up, it is difficult to specify exactly after 34 years. The ex-serviceman only remembers that they carried some of them with a blanket and that they “lay across a truck over there”.

Iulian Preda says that only much later did they find out that those killed were not terrorists. “I don’t think that I learned during the military internship, there was too much manipulation, and fear. They were soldiers like us, fate made it not the other way around, that they should shoot at us. It was a manipulation, a psychosis had to be created. Someone made them professionally, with interest”, believes Preda.