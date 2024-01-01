Former Minister Carolina Corcho attacks the EPS before the end of the year based on UPC calculations: “It is absolutely serious”

#Minister #Carolina #Corcho #attacks #EPS #year #based #UPC #calculations #absolutely

The former Minister of Health Carolina Corchó made a strong statement this Sunday, December 31, against the Health Promotion Entities (EPS) and questioned them because, according to her, they did not meet the requirements for the increase in the Payment Unit for Capitation (UPC) for 2024.

The former Minister of the Petro Government also pointed out that “those four EPS were only able to support and demonstrate that the increase in the UPC should be 6.7%, which is what their data showed. It was up to the Government to appeal to other variables to increase to 12.01%.”

But the former official went further and assured that “there is no evidence that there is insufficiency of the UPC, what there is is a deficiency in its administration, evidencing something as basic as that 23 EPS do not have reliable information to project the financing of the system.”

This is how the increase in the UPC was set at 12.01% for 2024

The Ministry of Health reported that the increase in the Training Payment Unit will be 12.01% by 2024. This item, according to what was said by the portfolio, will finance the health services and technologies of the Contributory and Subsidized Regimes, through Resolution 2364 of 2023.

According to the entity, this increase was set supported by inflation of 9.73% plus 2.28% inclusions for updating services and technologies. “After applying the methodology, the increase in the UPC would be 6.71%; However, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection decides to increase according to the CPI projected by the MHCP (9.73%), that is, an additional 3.02%,” he noted.

The MinSalud assured that “to facilitate the population’s access to services, the Health Benefits Plan is updated, with inclusions of technologies that represent 2.28%. In conclusion, the national government made the decision to set the increase in the UPC at 12.01% based on the increase in the CPI projected by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit of (9.73) and the value of the inclusions ( 2,28).

However, the Colombian Association of Comprehensive Medicine Companies (Acemi) stated that “there was no real increase” in the Capitation Payment Unit (UPC).

Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo in the debate on political control of the First Commission of the Senate to the Ministry of Health. | Photo: Screenshot

Given this, the head of state responded: “The inflation rate in 2024 will be around 6%, and the resources transferred from the budget to intermediaries will increase by 12%; That implies a real 6 point increase without any support from 23 of the existing EPSs. “An exaggeration.”

“I have asked the Minister of Health that the majority of this increase be dedicated to implementing in the hands of the EPS the Caps structures and the preventive medicine teams in the territories where they have the majority of their members,” added the Colombian president.

It is worth remembering that the UPC is the value that the Ministry of Health gives to the Health Promotion Companies (EPS) to ensure the health of each Colombian and is calculated separately for the Contributory Regime and the Subsidized Regime.