Former Mossad Praises Hamas, But Rejects Ceasefire

Mossad Praises Hamas, Rejects Ceasefire

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, TEL AVIV — A number of former Israeli political and security officials have praised the resistance shown by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. They did not expect that the war currently underway in the Gaza Strip would have to last for almost three months.

The former head of Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, Yosi Cohen, said Hamas had shown that it was ready to face war against Israel. This is proven by Israel’s continued failure to control the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of fighting on October 7 2023.

Cohen revealed that Hamas has been preparing for the war currently underway in Gaza for years. Hamas, he added, has built underground tunnels in Gaza that are thought to be hundreds of kilometers long.

“But an underground city, with deep and long bunkers, with logistical arrangements that allow for greater underground life than we thought. “We fought at the top and they stayed at the bottom,” said Cohen, quoted on the page Middle East MonitorFriday (29/12/2023).

Nevertheless, Cohen opposes a ceasefire in Gaza. He stressed that the only way to reach an agreement to free Hamas’s captives was to continue the war.

Cohen also commented on projections after the end of the war in Gaza. According to him, something must be formed or built, but it is not entirely Israel’s responsibility. “We need to build some kind of Arab coalition and then a broader international coalition, which will take responsibility, as they do with other refugee countries and war zones,” he said.

“Let us sit in the same room with the United States, Japan, India, China, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and others, and we say to them: Dear friends, we announce that we will disassociate from this region , and this time seriously,” added Cohen.

Previously, the former head of Israel’s National Security Council, Major General (Ret.) Giora Eiland also praised the resistance shown by Hamas in the fighting in the Gaza Strip. According to him, Hamas has proven its military capabilities, including its political determination to defend Gaza.

“From a professional point of view, I have to respect their resilience. “I see no signs of a collapse in Hamas’ military ability or political power to continue to lead Gaza,” Eiland said in a published article. New York TimesWednesday (27/12/2023).

New York Times also quoted Michael Milshtein, a former senior Israeli intelligence officer. Milshtein criticized statements by several Israeli leaders who described Hamas as being at its lowest point.

“They have been saying for a long time that Hamas is collapsing. But that’s not true. “Every day, we face a difficult battle,” he said.

The best outcome for Israel….