Former National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won says to Lee Nak-yeon, who founded a new party, “Don’t go down that path.”

Former Director of the National Intelligence Service Park Jie-won dissuaded former leader Nak-yeon Lee, who had formalized the creation of a new party, saying, “Don’t go down that path when an outbreak occurs, even if you can’t go even 10 miles.”

Former Director of the National Intelligence Service Park Ji-won is speaking at the publication ceremony of ‘If DJ Now’ held at the Haenam Culture and Arts Center in Haenam-gun, Jeollanam-do on the 16th. / Provided by Park Ji-won, former Director of the National Intelligence Service.

In a post posted on his Facebook page on the 16th, former President Park said, “This is advice from a senior with experience who has walked that path,” and appealed that former CEO Lee should not found a new party. He left the Democratic Party in 2016 and joined the People’s Party, but left the party two years later.

He also told Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myeong that he should personally persuade former leader Lee to block the creation of a new party. Former Director Park said, “Even if there are no active lawmakers to accompany former Representative Lee Nak-yeon, this is not the case,” adding, “The representative should at least go to his house.” He said, “Go the way of Roh Moo-hyun.”

Regarding the general election in May next year, former Director Park said, “There can never be another good opportunity like this to restore the collapsed democracy,” adding, “The lame duck entry, the People Power Party war, Lee Jun-seok’s new party, Kim Kun-hee’s special prosecutor, etc. are not taking advantage of such a good opportunity.” He said that even if “Mari caused muddy water,” “that one loach should not be demonized.” ‘Loach’ is interpreted to refer to former CEO Lee.

After posting this content, former Director Park attended the ‘If DJ Now’ publication commemorative event held at the Haenam Culture and Arts Center in Haenam-gun, Jeollanam-do on the same day. At this event, he again emphasized the unity of the Democratic Party. In response to the host’s question about ‘Lee Nak-yeon’s new party,’ he said, “I’m crazy. “It’s crazy,” he said, adding, “Unity is the best thing for the Democratic Party right now.”

About 3,000 people attended the publication ceremony on this day, including South Jeolla Province Governor Kim Young-rok, South Jeolla Province Superintendent of Education Kim Dae-jung, Democratic Party standing advisor Kwon Noh-gap, Haenam County Governor Myeong Hyeon-gwan, Wando County Governor Shin Woo-cheol, Jindo County Governor Kim Hee-soo, party members, and residents. Former President Moon Jae-in, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, Gwangju Mayor Kang Ki-jeong, former People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok, and Lee Bu-young, honorary chairman of the Free Press Foundation, delivered congratulatory remarks via video.

Previously, former Director Park announced his intention to run for the Wando, Haenam, and Jindo constituencies in Jeollanam-do in next year’s general election. It is interpreted that, starting with the publication ceremony on this day, preparations for a full-fledged election campaign began in the future.