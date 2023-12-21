Former newsreader Bob Meijer (88) passed away

#newsreader #Bob #Meijer #passed
Meijer familyBob Meijer

In association with

Omrop Fryslân

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 17:20

Bob Meijer, former newsreader for the NOS and NTS, has died at the age of 88 in his hometown of Damwâld, in Friesland. His family announced this.

In 1953, Meijer started his career in journalism as a freelancer at the VPRO. He later worked as an editor at the newsreel and in 1962 he went to New Guinea, where he worked as a newsreader, presenter and reporter for Radio Omroep Nieuw Guinea.

When the Dutch part of New Guinea was transferred to Indonesia in 1962, Meijer returned to the Netherlands. From 1963 he worked as a newsreader and editor NTS Journalthe predecessor of the NOS News. In 1969, the NTS and NRU were merged into the NOS. He worked there until 1975.

Friesland

After retiring as a newsreader, he left for Friesland. He lived with his wife Hermien on a large farm in Blije. In the first years he regularly traveled back and forth to Hilversum to make programs for the EO and record films. He and his wife then ran a boarding house, where they received guests for thirty years.

Later they moved to Damwâld. They had a shop there with second-hand items. The proceeds went to charities in Moldova.

Israel

Meijer, born into a Jewish family in Amsterdam, laid a wreath together with one of his daughters in 2018 during national commemoration of the dead on May 4. The Second World War left deep marks on Meijer. As a boy, he was deported to Westerbork with his parents, brother and sister. Later the family had to go to the German Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Only the three children survived.

Also Read:  CAN U23 Final: Africa will be in Rabat

Omrop Fryslân visited Bob Meijer and his wife last year. “There is something about Friesland. Friesland is something special. It reminds me of Israel. As a survivor I feel at home here,” he told the broadcaster.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Former newsreader Bob Meijer (88) passed away
Former newsreader Bob Meijer (88) passed away
Posted on
Mario Salas: It would be spectacular if Nicolás Castillo could play again at UC
Mario Salas: It would be spectacular if Nicolás Castillo could play again at UC
Posted on
To have a balanced 2024, 3 signs must double their attention to their health
To have a balanced 2024, 3 signs must double their attention to their health
Posted on
Oversized garbage reaches “acceptance limit” in 23 wards, even though it’s time for a major cleanup… Processing facilities are shut down due to fire, and storage areas are also swamped: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web
Oversized garbage reaches “acceptance limit” in 23 wards, even though it’s time for a major cleanup… Processing facilities are shut down due to fire, and storage areas are also swamped: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News