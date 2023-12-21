Former newsreader Bob Meijer (88) passed away

#newsreader #Bob #Meijer #passed

Meijer familyBob Meijer

In association with

Omrop Fryslân

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 17:20

Bob Meijer, former newsreader for the NOS and NTS, has died at the age of 88 in his hometown of Damwâld, in Friesland. His family announced this.

In 1953, Meijer started his career in journalism as a freelancer at the VPRO. He later worked as an editor at the newsreel and in 1962 he went to New Guinea, where he worked as a newsreader, presenter and reporter for Radio Omroep Nieuw Guinea.

When the Dutch part of New Guinea was transferred to Indonesia in 1962, Meijer returned to the Netherlands. From 1963 he worked as a newsreader and editor NTS Journalthe predecessor of the NOS News. In 1969, the NTS and NRU were merged into the NOS. He worked there until 1975.

Friesland

After retiring as a newsreader, he left for Friesland. He lived with his wife Hermien on a large farm in Blije. In the first years he regularly traveled back and forth to Hilversum to make programs for the EO and record films. He and his wife then ran a boarding house, where they received guests for thirty years.

Later they moved to Damwâld. They had a shop there with second-hand items. The proceeds went to charities in Moldova.

Israel

Meijer, born into a Jewish family in Amsterdam, laid a wreath together with one of his daughters in 2018 during national commemoration of the dead on May 4. The Second World War left deep marks on Meijer. As a boy, he was deported to Westerbork with his parents, brother and sister. Later the family had to go to the German Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Only the three children survived.

Omrop Fryslân visited Bob Meijer and his wife last year. “There is something about Friesland. Friesland is something special. It reminds me of Israel. As a survivor I feel at home here,” he told the broadcaster.