Former Pakistani PM Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Leaking State Secrets

Islamabad

Former Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan, Imran Khan, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a special court in a controversial case related to leaked state documents. Khan was charged with leaking state secrets to the public by publishing confidential Pakistani diplomatic cables.

As reported AFP and Tuesday (30/1/2024), this sentence is the second sentence handed down to Khan in recent months and only 10 days before Pakistan’s elections will be held on February 8.

This sentence was handed down after Khan was tried in prison where he had been held since his arrest in August last year. This case relates to allegations that Khan published the contents of a secret diplomatic cable sent by the Pakistani Ambassador to the United States (US) to the government in Islamabad.

Khan was tried alongside former Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who also served as Vice President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Party led by Khan himself.

“Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI Vice President Qureshi were each sentenced to 10 years in prison in the cypher case,” a PTI spokesperson said in a statement to AFP.

PTI emphasized that it would challenge the court’s decision, calling the case a “false case”.

“We do not accept this illegal verdict,” said Khan’s lawyer, Naeem Panjutha, in a statement via X’s social media after the verdict was handed down.

