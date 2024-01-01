Former Palestinian Minister of Religion Youssef Salama Killed in Israeli Attack on Gaza

Former Palestinian Authority minister Youssef Salama was killed in an Israeli attack on Gaza. Youssef is a former Palestinian Minister of Religion.

Reported by Al Arabiya, Monday (1/1/2024), the Gaza Ministry of Health said Youssef was killed in an attack on the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Sunday (31/12/2023). Youssef Salama is 68 years old.

Youssef is considered close to Fatah, the party of Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas. Youssef Salama served as minister in February 2005 and March 2006.

“He also served as preacher at the Al-Aqsa mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem,” the Gaza Health Ministry office said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army regarding this incident. Israel launched a relentless offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants carried out unprecedented attacks in southern Israel on October 7.

