Former president Traian Băsescu was admitted to the Military Hospital

The former president of Romania Traian Băsescu (72 years old), current MEP, was hospitalized at the Central Military Emergency University Hospital “Dr. Carol Davila” from Bucharest, stated medical sources.

The former head of state was hospitalized at the Miliar Hospital, at the Infectious Diseases Department, to be subjected to further tests, claim the medical sources contacted on Saturday evening by Gândul.

The same sources state that Traian Băsescu is still being carefully monitored.

It is not excluded that there is a connection between the time when the former president contacted this infection and the peak period for respiratory viruses that we are currently going through, our sources added.

In March 2022, Traian Băsescu was hospitalized in Brussels after he fell ill. According to some sources, then it was a case of chronic bronchopneumopathy and respiratory failure.

The former president’s medical history also includes a herniated disc operation, which he underwent in Vienna in 2006, and a thyroid operation in 2007.

