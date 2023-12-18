Former President Uribe responds to new accusations from Salvatore Mancuso and describes him as a “scoundrel”

#President #Uribe #responds #accusations #Salvatore #Mancuso #describes #scoundrel

17/12/2023

Former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez rejected the accusations of former paramilitary commander Salvatore Mancuso, calling him a “scoundrel.” Uribe stated that Mancuso used to say that the ‘paras’ did not look towards the Ubérrimo because he did not provide help.

In an interview with journalist María Jimena Duzán, Mancuso pointed out that Uribe was linked to meetings where violent actions and massacres were planned. Among the meetings, Mancuso said, there was one in which Carlos Castaño and Uribe’s then Secretary of Government, Pedro Juan Moreno, participated.

In that meeting, Moreno would have requested the murder of Jesús María Valle, a human rights defender who frontally attacked Uribe and other senior officials. Mancuso declared in the JEP: “Pedro Juan basically asked for this action to be carried out.”

In relation to the El Aro and La Granja massacres, Mancuso assured that Uribe had full knowledge of them. “La Granja and El Aro, that was a request also directly from Governor Uribe through Pedro Juan Moreno,” said Mancuso in the Special Jurisdiction of Peace, where he was recently admitted.

Mancuso claims to be so sure of having received instructions from Uribe that he told journalist Duzán to find out “if they didn’t see me enter the brigade, the battalions, the bases, the Police, the DAS, everywhere, and If you didn’t see me ever entering Uribe’s farm to meet, in the Ubérrimo.”

Likewise, he stated that the former head of state has “sent reasons” to him to deliver a written statement retracting what he has said so far against the former senator. “I said ‘of course, I declare, but the truth of what happened’,” said the demobilized, self-confessed former paramilitary.

Álvaro Uribe Vélez responded to the accusations given in the JEP and in the interview, categorically denying, again, any participation in meetings with Mancuso.

The former president argued that Mancuso “will have to prove that I knew about Aro” and reiterated that he never met with the former paramilitary commander at his farm, the Ubérrimo. “Before I said that when they passed by the Ubérrimo they didn’t look because I didn’t help,” he wrote on his X account.

“El Ubérrimo is crossed by public roads, and the house is on a road where visitors’ cars usually leave, including those from the Public Force, as Colonel Suárez did when he went to ask about my safety,” said the former president.

Uribe added: “It will have to be proven that he left the street, that he talked to me, when he always said the opposite. Regarding the meeting denied by Colonel Suárez the bandit himself, he responded to a question before prosecutors that we are not talking about paramilitarism in Antioquia. I sent him two reasons: extradition and criminal complaints, here and in the USA.”

Uribe also denied Mancuso’s assertion about the meeting with Colonel Suárez in 1995, when he was still Commander of the Montería Police. According to Uribe, at that time there was only one camp in Ubérrimo, on the highway.

The controversy has generated reactions in public opinion, demanding exhaustive investigations to clarify the truth behind these accusations. Uribe went to the Prosecutor’s Office on November 27 to provide a free version of the El Aro massacre and the murder of Jesús María Valle.