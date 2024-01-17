Former professional footballer Nathan Rutjes will present a children’s program at Zappsport | Media

Nathan Rutjes has a presentation job. The former professional footballer will appear in the AVROTROS children’s program for the first time on Saturday Zappsport The Battle present.

“I enjoy the interaction with the children so much, you can wake me up at night for that,” says Rutjes, who ended his football career in 2018. The new addition goes The Battle present together with veterans Britt Dekker, Marije Zuurveld and Nienke van Dijk.

Ron Boszhard will now focus on Zappsport Kantinethe part in which he helps children with their wishes and dreams in the field of sports.

In Zappsport The Battle two presenters set up a team of children, teachers or parents. After a short training, they compete against each other in the all-decisive battle.

The program is intended to introduce children to different sports and motivate them to exercise.

