Former radio DJ Wietze de Jager feels ‘privileged’ after emigrating to Bonaire | Media

Jan 5, 2024 at 9:43 PM Update: 34 minutes ago

Wietze de Jager feels “extremely privileged” to have emigrated to Bonaire with his family. This week it was announced that he will no longer be heard on Radio 538 because he would be moving to the island.

The DJ stopped his morning show last year in consultation with the channel, because it was difficult to combine with his family life.

He advises his Instagram followers to also move to Bonaire. “If you get the chance: do it!”, writes De Jager.

The former radio DJ writes that the step “feels very good for now”. “But maybe in a few months we will think very differently about it,” he adds. “I don’t think this view will get boring anytime soon,” he concludes with a photo of him with his children.

De Jager already shared a photo via Instagram on Thursday that he and his wife Lieke Veld have left for Bonaire. Radio 538 already thanked him for his years of work.

