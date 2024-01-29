Former referees commented: Was the penalty decision canceled by VAR in the Sivasspor – Beşiktaş match correct?

#referees #commented #penalty #decision #canceled #VAR #Sivasspor #Beşiktaş #match #correct

Beşiktaş was the guest of Sivasspor in the 23rd week of Trendyol Super League. In the match where the Black-Whites lost 1-0, the penalty given to Salih Uçan was canceled by VAR intervention. Former referees in the Trio program broadcast on beIN SPORTS Deniz Çoban, Bülent Yıldırım ve Bahattin Duranevaluated the decision.

ŞANSALAN GIVEN A PENALTY, HAD TOKAT CANCELLED

In the 18th minute of the match, Beşiktaş made an attack from the left and Zaynutdinov centered it towards the field. While Salih Uçan hit the ball from the air with his chest and entered the penalty area, he was left on the ground due to the intervention of his opponent. The referee of the match, Ali Şansalan, pointed to the penalty spot. Later, Şansalan examined the position upon the call of Serkan Tokat, who was in the VAR, and canceled the penalty decision.

TRIO TEAM SAID ‘PENALTY’

Former referees’ comments are as follows:

– Is VAR intervention correct in Beşiktaş’s canceled penalty?

Sea Shepherd: The player in red puts his body in the middle and receives an illegal charge. Penalty.

Bulent Yildirim: When you look at it from several angles, you call it a penalty.

Sea Shepherd: I think VAR intervention is very wrong. I’m closer to the penalty.