Former skater Michel Mulder after tumor revelation: ‘Seize the day everyone’ | Stars

#skater #Michel #Mulder #tumor #revelation #Seize #day #Stars

Former skater Michel Mulder posted a short message on Instagram after he told the RTL program Stars on stage that he has a tumor in his head. “That was a tough evening,” he writes. “Seize the day everyone.” Many followers wish him strength and compliment him on his performance.

Mulder sang the opening song Tomorrow is Today from the musical Soldaat van Oranje in the program on Friday evening, in which celebrities are trained to become musical stars. Afterwards he said that the song had an “extra charge” because of his current private life. A benign tumor the size of a golf ball was recently discovered in his head.

“It is something that has been going on for six months. I have right hearing loss, now about 30 percent. It’s not too bad,” Mulder explained. The former skater reached the semi-finals at the end of the broadcast at the expense of Lisa Loeb.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  First Christmas in Kerkrade, then Emma Kok (15) goes on a world tour

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Bernard Arnault became the richest man in the world
Bernard Arnault became the richest man in the world
Posted on
Spotify shares: Spotify considers Apple’s App Store plans to be “blackmail” | 01/27/24
Spotify shares: Spotify considers Apple’s App Store plans to be “blackmail” | 01/27/24
Posted on
Two tournaments remain to get the Olympic ticket ** Tojo Andriantsitohaina has a chance of winning the Olympic ticket in Egypt.
Two tournaments remain to get the Olympic ticket ** Tojo Andriantsitohaina has a chance of winning the Olympic ticket in Egypt.
Posted on
Pointe-Gatineau | “A human drama behind every door”
Pointe-Gatineau | “A human drama behind every door”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News