Former skater Michel Mulder after tumor revelation: ‘Seize the day everyone’ | Stars

Former skater Michel Mulder posted a short message on Instagram after he told the RTL program Stars on stage that he has a tumor in his head. “That was a tough evening,” he writes. “Seize the day everyone.” Many followers wish him strength and compliment him on his performance.

Mulder sang the opening song Tomorrow is Today from the musical Soldaat van Oranje in the program on Friday evening, in which celebrities are trained to become musical stars. Afterwards he said that the song had an “extra charge” because of his current private life. A benign tumor the size of a golf ball was recently discovered in his head.

“It is something that has been going on for six months. I have right hearing loss, now about 30 percent. It’s not too bad,” Mulder explained. The former skater reached the semi-finals at the end of the broadcast at the expense of Lisa Loeb.

