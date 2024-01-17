Former street theater artist Mikey Martins becomes the new Oerol director

#street #theater #artist #Mikey #Martins #Oerol #director

Mikey MartinsBeeld Nichon Glerum

The Oerol Festival will have a general director from England from May 1. In 2005, Mikey Martins (50) played with his own street theater company at the leading location festival on Terschelling.

Martins currently heads the Freedom Festival Arts Trusts, a multidisciplinary festival in Northern England, which reflects on themes such as sustainability, diversity and social justice through art in public space.

Martins has created theater in the open air and on location for many years. He started his career 25 years ago as a street theater performer on the streets of the West End, the theater and entertainment district in central London, where he ran a juggling stall in the market for a while. He later followed various training courses at The National Center for Circus Arts, a highly regarded circus training course in London: from physical theater to clowning workshops. He specialized in outdoor theater, contemporary circus and location theater and performed from Europe to Canada and Australia.

Over by author

Sander Janssens is a theater journalist for de Volkskrant. He writes reviews, interviews and background articles.

Over the past fifteen years, Martins has mainly worked as a programmer, producer and director. He previously directed the Winchester Hat Fair, England’s oldest street theater festival, and worked for the multidisciplinary Norfolk & Norwich Arts Festival.

Martins is not going to completely change course at Oerol, but wants to continue on the course that has already been set in recent years, he explains by telephone. Key points for his directorship will be deepening the ecological course and promoting diversity in the organization, programming and the public. ‘I want to make the festival more diverse on all fronts, from age to gender and origin. This is already happening, for example by programming more storytelling and spoken word.’

Oerol was founded in 1981 by Joop Mulder, who worked as a pub owner on the island at the time and initially envisioned a light-hearted street theater festival. This grew into a large-scale ten-day location festival with international programming. For example, in 2005 Martins performed with his own street theater company during the festival.

The performance LORCA by Joost Oomen and the Poezieboys at Oerol 2023

Spiritual experience



Martins praises the combination of art and nature at Oerol and previously called a visit to the festival an ‘almost spiritual experience, where you cycle around a beautiful small island in search of great location-specific theatrical, musical and artistic experiences with thousands of other like-minded people’.

In April, Martins will move to Terschelling for the position. He will initially move into a staff home and from there continue looking for permanent housing on the island. He is currently learning Dutch via an app. Once on the island he looks for a teacher. ‘It is also important for this job to be well integrated into the community.’ He calls it an exciting challenge: ‘Moving to Terschelling is of course beautiful and special, but also a bit scary.’

Martins succeeds Siart Smit, who retired on January 1 after five years of service. Smit said he wanted to make room for a director who is better able than himself to ‘create a multi-voiced organization’. Oerol lasts from June 7 to 16 and this year presents 25 performances in forests, barns and dunes on the island.

Also read