Former Swiss colonel blows the Kremlin’s pipe: tries to justify “special military operation”

Mr. Baudas introduces himself as a former colonel of the General Staff, a former member of the Swiss Strategic Intelligence Service and a military expert. However, he is silent about the fact that he is also a regular commentator for RT, which is considered the Kremlin’s mouthpiece, and constantly presents information about Russian aggression in a biased and one-sided manner.

According to the pro-Russian expert, the attack on Ukraine is legal even from the point of view of international law.

In a Facebook post the most important arguments expressed during his interview are highlighted and quoted.

They are provided along with full interview recording timestamps.

“04.45 – In order to stop the violence against the people of Donbas, the Minsk agreements were signed under the auspices of the OSCE as a political solution to this conflict. It is important to emphasize that the Donbas forces are not and have never been separatists!

06.00 – When Ukraine and the West did not fulfill the agreements and began to accumulate armed forces on the Donbass border, Russia applied the UN’s “responsibility to defend principle”.

What is separatism?

According to Mr. Baud, “Donbas forces” cannot be considered separatist, but that is exactly what they are.

For example, according to the Cambridge Dictionary definitionseparatism is the desire to separate and create one’s own state.

This was clearly demonstrated by the leaders of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in 2014. May 11 after announcing the holding of “referendums”.

/Scanpix photo/Russian soldiers and separatists in Slovyansk

Both “referendums” were planned and organized by pro-Russian rebels. Self-proclaimed “people’s republics” in Donetsk and Luhansk emerged in 2014. in April They were announced by unknown armed men who seized administrative buildings and police stations. It later turned out that they were led by former Russian FSB officer Igor Girkin-Strelkov, who had close ties to the Kremlin.

Read more: Donetsk separatists have declared independence after an illegal “referendum” and are appealing to Russia

The representatives of these groups have no democratic authority to hold elections or referendums.

In addition, only one question was put to the vote: “Do you support the act of state autonomy of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics?”

AFP/”Scanpix” photo/Russian armored vehicles with “green men” near the city of Kramtorsk

European Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) The head of the Parliamentary Assembly, Ranko Krivokapitius, strongly criticized the so-called referendums, even before they took place.

“The idea that free and fair voting can take place in these so-called referendums is absurd,” he claimed in a statement posted on the OSCE website. in the statement.

Read more: Illegal “referendum” in eastern Ukraine: a minority – about 10 percent – voted against independence.

It should be noted that concepts such as “independence” or “sovereignty” were not included in the wording of the alleged referendums, which led to the assumption that “state independence” could mean, for example, broad autonomy within Ukraine.

However, this ambiguity was soon resolved: the so-called DLR and LLR self-proclaimed leaders accepted declarations of sovereignty.

/Scanpix photo/Russian soldiers in Crimea

Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin in decrees it was about recognizing the self-proclaimed republics as “sovereign and independent” states.

It is clear that we are talking about separatism – the desire to create new independent states on the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine, in violation of the Ukrainian constitution and laws.

The “responsibility to defend” is a UN prerogative

Responsibility to defend (English Responsibility to Protect, RtoP, R2P) is an emerging norm of international relations and human rights, which aims to prevent war crimes, genocide, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

This norm is derived from other norms and principles of international law, mostly related to the sovereignty of states, peace and security, human rights and armed conflicts.

123RF.com photo/United Nations General Assembly

This principle ensures all possible means to stop mass violations of human rights: negotiations (diplomacy), early warning mechanisms, economic sanctions and the possibility of using armed force according to United Nations Charter Article VII.

According to the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on the Responsibility to Protect Ivan Šimonovičiusthe principle of responsibility to defend is based relies on with three equal pillars:

It is the responsibility of each state to protect its citizens (Pillar I); it is the responsibility of the international community to help states protect their populations (Pillar II); and the responsibility of the international community to protect when a state is clearly unable to protect its own population (Pillar III).

This means that each state is responsible for the protection of its citizens. In cases where they are unable to protect their population, the international community can intervene.

Imago / Scanpix photo / UN Security Council

This means that, among other things, it is about the possibility of taking forceful measures under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

And it says that all military actions aimed at restoring international peace and security are carried out by the decision of the Security Council. The exception (Article 51) is self-defense. In this case, the state can act independently until the UN Security Council takes all necessary measures to restore peace.

The military actions initiated by Russia against Ukraine were not authorized by the Security Council.

Therefore, the principle of the responsibility to defend and Article 51 of the UN Charter do not apply in this situation.

15min verdict: lie. false information is presented in order to mislead the reader about the norms of international law.

