Former Union Minister Milind Deva resigns from Congress; Indications are that Shiv Sena may join Shinde’s side

Mumbai: Congress leader and former Union Minister Milind Deva has resigned from the party. Raji’s resignation comes amid rumors that Shinde will join the Shiv Sena faction. The other day, he dismissed rumors that he would join Shinde’s side. In the meantime, the resignation announcement. He announced on social media that he was ending his 55-year association with the Congress. Milind was a Union Minister in the UPA government.

Milind is the son of former Union Minister, late Murali Devra. With the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, which has been held by the Congress and the Deva family for more than five decades, likely to be wrested from the Congress this time by its ally Shiv Sena Uddhav, there were rumors that Milind might move to the Shinde side as a safe haven.

Arvind Sawant from the Uddhav side is the sitting MP from the South Mumbai constituency. He is the leader who defeated Milind in the last 2 times when BJP and Shiv Sena contested in alliance. The equations changed as the Shiv Sena split and the Shinde faction joined hands with the BJP and the Uddhav faction with the Congress. The Uddhav party believes that Arvind Sawant, a trade union leader and sitting MP who is closer to voters, has a better chance of winning than Milind. Milind is reportedly unhappy with Uddhav party leaders’ repeated claims on the seat.

