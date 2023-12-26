Former Wastora employees overloaded with reactions after TV series: ‘Call from Gerard Joling’

#Wastora #employees #overloaded #reactions #series #Call #Gerard #Joling

Being stared at on the street, phone calls from Gerard Joling and a flood of memories from the past. This year, former employees of the former Wastora participated in an NH TV series about the store, which is still extremely famous, especially in the Zaan region. And they knew that. Now that the series can also be seen on Omroep Max on NPO 2, the ‘old Wastorians’ are receiving a new storm of reactions.

Hans de Wolf alias ‘Mr. Wastora’ – Photo: NH

Wastora was founded by the Zaan brothers Klaas and Cees Molenaar and was certainly a household name in the Zaan region in the past. Many people – also from far outside the Zaan region – got their first washing machine, radio set or LPs there. The Molenaars were also football administrators: under their leadership, AZ ’67 won its first national title.

Starting today, in the series ‘The year of’ we will visit or call people who were in the news in the Zaanstreek-Waterland region last year. How do they look back on the news they were involved in and how are they doing now?

In the series ‘Wastora, empire on the Zaan’, NH gave the floor to former employees, including former AZ employees Bert van Marwijk and Ronald Spelbos. During their time at AZ, they often worked in the store in the morning.

When the episodes were broadcast on NH in August, the participants in the series already received a lot of reactions and now that they can also be seen on NPO 2, even more so. “It is very special,” says Klaas-Molenaar Jr., former director of Wastora and son of Cees Molenaar.

First episode Wastora, empire on the Zaan – NH News

Molenaar Jr.: “We receive a lot of texts and calls from everyone, including from the former football players of AZ. For example, Jaan de Graaf. He said that he became completely emotional when he saw it.” He also received a phone call from Gerard Joling. He used to be one of the many artists who performed at Wastora on Saturdays. “We know them well,” he says. “He was very pleased to see himself again from so long ago.”

Second episode Wastora, empire on the Zaan – NH News

Hans de Wolf alias ‘Mister Wastora’ also participated in the series. It still sounds a bit incredulous when he tells what happened to him last week at the oliebollen stall in Heerhugowaard. “I was standing in line for two oliebollen with powdered sugar and I saw two ladies nudging each other. ‘There it is!'”. He laughs: “That was really about me!”

He continues: “There is still a lot of contact between the former employees. After so many years, this is still the case. There are also stories and photos in a separate Facebook group that we are in.”

Third episode Wastora, empire on the Zaan – NH News

De Wolf runs a travel agency in Krommenie and he sometimes meets acquaintances there. “A former colleague recently came to book a trip with me, and it was also about the series.” It sounds slightly reproachful: “And you know what they all say? ‘What a shame it was so short’. That keeps coming back. They all go back to the time they worked there and everyone’s heart opens. They can spend hours there Watch it, you could easily turn it into a soap opera.”

