Former winners encourage Akwasi: ‘I was disgusted to learn of racist messages’ | Show

#winners #encourage #Akwasi #disgusted #learn #racist #messages #Show

smartest person Winners of previous seasons of The smartest person jointly shared a statement on Tuesday in which they supported Akwasi from Omroep Zwart. Since his participation, he has been trending every evening on Akwasi himself is ‘deeply touched’ by the initiative of the former winners.

Maxime Segers 09-01-24, 20:36 Last update: 21:55

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access