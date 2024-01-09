Former winners encourage Akwasi: ‘I was disgusted to learn of racist messages’ | Show

#winners #encourage #Akwasi #disgusted #learn #racist #messages #Show

smartest person Winners of previous seasons of The smartest person jointly shared a statement on Tuesday in which they supported Akwasi from Omroep Zwart. Since his participation, he has been trending every evening on Akwasi himself is ‘deeply touched’ by the initiative of the former winners.

Maxime Segers 09-01-24, 20:36 Last update: 21:55

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Also Read:  Negoiță's New Year's Eve at "Hala Laminor" is at the risk of diners. The ISU explained why it only issued fines and did NOT stop him

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Russian economy, battered by sanctions and war, is blowing up: V. Putin is not telling the Russians about the change Business
The Russian economy, battered by sanctions and war, is blowing up: V. Putin is not telling the Russians about the change Business
Posted on
How much does the new Dacia Duster 2024 cost: official Italian prices
How much does the new Dacia Duster 2024 cost: official Italian prices
Posted on
When will a day last 25 hours?
When will a day last 25 hours?
Posted on
Serious road accident in Bacău, as a result of which two children, aged 1 and 3, died. The car had summer tires
Serious road accident in Bacău, as a result of which two children, aged 1 and 3, died. The car had summer tires
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News