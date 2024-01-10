Former winners of the Smartest Person condemn racist reactions after participating in Akwasi | Media

#winners #Smartest #Person #condemn #racist #reactions #participating #Akwasi #Media

Jan 9, 2024 at 11:07 PM Update: 6 hours ago

Former winners of the program The smartest person have spoken out against racist reactions to rapper Akwasi’s participation in the program. Because of these reactions, broadcaster KRO-NCRV immediately stopped using social media platform X.

The winners of the earlier seasons of The smartest person posted a statement on social media during Tuesday’s broadcast. They include Jacob Derwig, Lisa Loeb, Klaas Dijkhof, Astrid Kersseboom and Arjen Lubach.

“We find it painful to read that participation in The smartest person has led to the sharing of so many hateful comments and, now in particular, racist curses. We think that is very bad,” they write.

Akwasi was featured in the quiz in recent days. The chairman of Omroep ZWART received many negative and racist reactions to X. He lost to comedian Peter Heerschop in the final on Tuesday.

“The smartest person is the best knowledge quiz in the Netherlands, with participants from all kinds of different backgrounds from all kinds of different corners of the media, art and culture, politics and journalism,” the former winners say in their statement.

“And as diverse as the participants are, so are the viewers. As former winners of The smartest person After our participation we were congratulated by people from all corners of society.”

Akwasi ‘deeply touched’ by expressions of support

Akwasi is “deeply touched” by the winners’ initiative. He mentions participating The smartest person one of his best TV experiences ever.

“I laughed, enjoyed and learned. All the reactions to X don’t change that at all. I have become immune to it. I only value words from people I know, not words from anonymous accounts on

At the same time, Akwasi notes that he is “tremendously shocked” by the reactions. “There are days when you are not aware of this side of the Netherlands. In recent days I have been very aware of it again. There is still a long way to go.”

Image: ANP

MediaThe smartest personDiscrimination and racismMedia and CultureAkwasi