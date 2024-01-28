Formula 1: After the Leclerc bang – next driver decision at Ferrari

#Formula #Leclerc #bang #driver #decision #Ferrari

A few weeks before the start of the new Formula 1 season, Ferrari got down to business and extended the contract with exceptional driver Charles Leclerc. The Monegasse will drive for Ferrari “beyond the 2024 season”. The racing team officially announced this on Thursday (January 25th).

Now Scuderia Ferrari has made people sit up and take notice with their next driver decision. Oliver Bearman and Leclerc’s brother Arthur are now officially part of the Italian Formula 1 team.

Formula 1: Ferrari promotes Bearman and Leclerc’s brother

Oliver Bearman is now part of Ferrari’s pool of reserve drivers. The Formula 2 driver continues to rise and will share this role with Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman in the future. While 18-year-old Bearman competes for Prema in Formula 2, Giovinazzi and Shwartzman drive for Ferrari in the WEC endurance series.

+++ Tabula rasa in Formula 1! Fans have to change completely +++

Bearman already gained experience in Formula 1 last year. He was able to take part in the first free practice session at the Haas in Mexico and Abu Dhabi and also took part in the “Young Drivers Test” for the racing team after the season. He finished fourth straight away in Formula 2 last year.

Arthur Leclerc will also be new to the team in 2024. He takes on the role of development driver with Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon. “His job mainly consists of working in the simulator, developing the vehicle, tuning and the updates introduced during the season,” Ferrari said. Leclerc will also drive in the Italian GT series in 2024.

You might also be interested in:

First Ferrari tests in January

In just a few days, Leclerc will be sitting in a Formula 1 car for the first time. From January 29th to 31st, Ferrari will be testing at the Barcelona race track. Leclerc will be in the F1-75, the 2022 Ferrari, on January 29th. Bearman is allowed to drive the same car on January 31st. Leclerc and Carlos Sainz test tires for Pirelli with last year’s tires and also drive the F1-75.