Formula 1: Hammer resignation at Mercedes? Wolff speaks plainly

For Mercedes it was another Formula 1 season to forget! The former super team of the premier motorsport class said goodbye to 2023 without a single victory from Lewis Hamilton or George Russell. At least: The Silver Arrows were able to take second place behind Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

The ongoing failure didn’t leave team boss Toto Wolff indifferent either. Last season there was even talk of a resignation. In Formula 1 that would be a big bang. What does the Austrian himself say about this?

Formula 1: Mercedes’ failure concerns Wolff

Mercedes was once the team in Formula 1 that everyone wanted to beat. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have been chasing the other top teams for two years. From 2014 to 2021, in addition to eight constructors’ world championships, there were also seven drivers’ titles in a row. But the Silver Arrows can only dream of another title at the moment. Red Bull with world champion Max Verstappen is simply too good at the moment.

Team boss Toto Wolff also suffers from the ongoing failure. “It’s difficult because I keep racking my brain,” the 51-year-old told racingnews365.com. “You can say that it is a physical problem and not a mystical or organizational problem,” said the Austrian.

Wolff is also self-critical, repeatedly questioning himself and his contribution to the team. “So in difficult times I wake up in the morning and ask: What do I have to do?” explained the team boss.

Is Wolf thinking about retiring?

Is he thinking about retiring from Formula 1? “No, I don’t,” Wolff replies clearly. “Because I believe that I can still contribute something to the team in my area of ​​expertise,” explains Wolff, who has been working at Mercedes for over ten years.

Last season he caused speculation himself. “I really enjoy being the team leader of this team. I think I can do my part. But if one day I come to the conclusion – or if people close to me tell me that I’m not contributing – then I will consider passing the baton to someone else. “I wouldn’t be ashamed of that,” Wolff said during the Mercedes crisis.

The Silver Arrows want to attack again in 2024. Hamilton and Russell hope to finally be able to compete for race victories again. But it will be anything but easy against Max Verstappen.