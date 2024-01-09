Formula 1: Separation from Verstappen officially – “Not the best years”

#Formula #Separation #Verstappen #officially #years

Shortly before the turn of the year, Max Verstappen had to cope with a bitter separation (more on that here). There is more bad news for the three-time Formula 1 world champion in the new year.

Because a long-time sponsor has separated from the Formula 1 star. But this will have no impact on the Dutchman’s future at Red Bull.

Formula 1: Separation for Max Verstappen official

For years, the Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo was the sponsor of Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen. The company has now withdrawn from motorsport sponsorship. A few months ago, Jumbo separated from the successful cycling team Jumbo-Visma, which will be competing under “Visma – Lease a bike” from this year. Now it’s also happening to the Formula 1 star.

Also interesting: Formula 1: Does the FIA ​​have to intervene? Ferrari boss criticizes Red Bull

“We don’t have the best years behind us,” CEO Ton van Veen told the newspaper De Volkskrant. “In recent years, Jumbo has lost some of its focus. We added a number of activities that didn’t necessarily reinforce the formula. We have also become very active in sports sponsorship. But when you look at the successes of athletes and teams, you have to ask yourself whether this suits us. Max Verstappen is a world champion. But we are a Dutch supermarket company, not even the largest. We don’t have much to do on the world stage.”

The move comes after former Jumbo boss Frits van Eerd had to resign in October 2022. The Dutchman was investigated for money laundering. Van Veen, who was previously the company’s finance director, has now decided to “stop putting double-digit million contributions into the sports sponsorship ring” and instead use them elsewhere. So Formula 1 star Verstappen has to look for a new sponsor.

Also Read:  'I'm happy for the players' – Fox Sports

More news for you:

However, that shouldn’t be a problem for a three-time world champion. Other companies will certainly be lining up to take over the Dutchman’s sponsorship.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Russian economy, battered by sanctions and war, is blowing up: V. Putin is not telling the Russians about the change Business
The Russian economy, battered by sanctions and war, is blowing up: V. Putin is not telling the Russians about the change Business
Posted on
How much does the new Dacia Duster 2024 cost: official Italian prices
How much does the new Dacia Duster 2024 cost: official Italian prices
Posted on
When will a day last 25 hours?
When will a day last 25 hours?
Posted on
Serious road accident in Bacău, as a result of which two children, aged 1 and 3, died. The car had summer tires
Serious road accident in Bacău, as a result of which two children, aged 1 and 3, died. The car had summer tires
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News