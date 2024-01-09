Formula 1: Separation from Verstappen officially – “Not the best years”

#Formula #Separation #Verstappen #officially #years

Shortly before the turn of the year, Max Verstappen had to cope with a bitter separation (more on that here). There is more bad news for the three-time Formula 1 world champion in the new year.

Because a long-time sponsor has separated from the Formula 1 star. But this will have no impact on the Dutchman’s future at Red Bull.

Formula 1: Separation for Max Verstappen official

For years, the Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo was the sponsor of Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen. The company has now withdrawn from motorsport sponsorship. A few months ago, Jumbo separated from the successful cycling team Jumbo-Visma, which will be competing under “Visma – Lease a bike” from this year. Now it’s also happening to the Formula 1 star.

Also interesting: Formula 1: Does the FIA ​​have to intervene? Ferrari boss criticizes Red Bull

“We don’t have the best years behind us,” CEO Ton van Veen told the newspaper De Volkskrant. “In recent years, Jumbo has lost some of its focus. We added a number of activities that didn’t necessarily reinforce the formula. We have also become very active in sports sponsorship. But when you look at the successes of athletes and teams, you have to ask yourself whether this suits us. Max Verstappen is a world champion. But we are a Dutch supermarket company, not even the largest. We don’t have much to do on the world stage.”

The move comes after former Jumbo boss Frits van Eerd had to resign in October 2022. The Dutchman was investigated for money laundering. Van Veen, who was previously the company’s finance director, has now decided to “stop putting double-digit million contributions into the sports sponsorship ring” and instead use them elsewhere. So Formula 1 star Verstappen has to look for a new sponsor.

More news for you:

However, that shouldn’t be a problem for a three-time world champion. Other companies will certainly be lining up to take over the Dutchman’s sponsorship.