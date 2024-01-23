Fortnite LEGO reduces long trips with jump pad

#Fortnite #LEGO #reduces #long #trips #jump #pad

The new LEGO Fortnite jumper

The launch platform is a bombshell for the movement

The combo with the Hang Glider is mandatory

LEGO Fortnite It is updated again this Tuesday, January 23. And although it is not the massive update with legendary weapons and new materialsYes, we have significant progress in improvements. Announcing the new Launch pad. a jumper in every rule that is a bomb for our long trips.

At the moment little or nothing is also known about the two new biomes that are yet to arrive. But taking into account the holiday period, with a more than well-deserved rest for the Epic Games staff, it was expected that not everything leaked would arrive today.

What has arrived are various visual improvements that enrich the experience. And also construction improvements with which it is now more comfortable to build on other materials or on slopes, new materials have been added and the fixing mode has also been improved.

The launch pad, a revolution for long distances

It is a new mid-late game tool, but once it is achieved, moving long distances is much easier. Yes indeed, It is mandatory to have a hang glider for the ultimate combo. Without it, it will simply launch us into the air with no other effect.

A new element with which we can perform brutal combos. Such as placing a jumper on a dynamic foundation that is in the air.

How to unlock the launch pad in LEGO Fortnite

For the new jumper to appear in our toys section for the first time, it is necessary to have all the necessary materials for its crafting in your inventory:

8 units of flexiwood

4 copper ingots

1 tela de it

Brief reminder that copper ingots are obtained with one unit of copper and two units of radiantite in the Metal Smelting Furnace. While for the silk fabric we have to weave 5 silk threads on the Loom, which in turn is achieved with units of silk on the Spinning Wheel.

