Fossil stops making smartwatches – Tablets and phones – News

Fossil stops producing smartwatches. The company will no longer release new smart watches after the Gen 6 line, and wants to focus on other products, such as regular watches and jewelry.

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness, the latest

smartwatch that Fossil has released

“The smartwatch landscape has changed significantly over the past few years, which is why we have made the strategic decision to withdraw from the smartwatch market,” a Fossil spokesperson told The Verge. No specific reason for this decision is given. The company now says it wants to focus on its ‘core activities’, where there are ‘great growth opportunities’. Examples include the production of traditional watches, jewelry and leather goods.

This makes the Gen 6 line, which was first released in 2021 and of which the most recent iteration was released in early 2023, the company’s last series of smartwatches. Fossil does promise that it will continue to provide existing Wear OS watches with updates in the coming years. The most recent update for the Gen 6 clocks was released last November. This added Wear OS version 3.5.