Fosun puts 5.6% of BCP up for sale

Fosun’s Chiado holding company “will launch a private offering of shares [do BCP] through an accelerated bookbuilding process aimed exclusively at qualified institutional investors”, says the bank, which reports that Fosun sells 5.6% of the Portuguese bank to institutional investors. The Chinese want to maintain a share above 20%. “This is normal investment behavior and a financial operation,” says an official Fosun source.

The company Chiado is a company incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, reveals the statement.

After this sale, Fosun retains 20.03% of BCP. But only for 60 days. After the placement, “Chiado will maintain 3,027,936,381 BCP shares, subject to a 60-day lock-up”. These shares represent 20.03% of BCP, which means that the Chinese sold 4% on the stock exchange over time, as they had 29.95% in June last year.

“BCP was informed that it is Fosun’s intention to maintain a stake above 20%, remaining as the bank’s reference shareholder”, says an official bank source.

The Fosun company says that the final terms of the placement of 5.6% of BCP will be announced after completion of the accelerated bookbuilding process, which is expected to take place tomorrow before the market opens. It will be a market operation and the buyers will be leading institutional investors.

UBS AG, London Branch acts as Sole Bookrunner for the placement.

What does Fosun’s official source say?

Asked why it was reducing its stake in BCP and whether this means that Fosun’s cash flow remains under pressure? The company’s official source says that “the reduction in Fosun’s stake in BCP has no relation to the financial situation and cash flow”.

“In recent years, Fosun Group has continued to optimize its debt structure, reduce the scale of its interest-bearing debts/liabilities and continuously improve its cash flow position. Until the end of 2023, the group’s financial liabilities continued to decrease compared to the end of 2022”, says Fosun.

The Chinese say that “in order to better promote strategic focus and achieve stable development, especially considering the strong rise in the share price of Portuguese banks and BCP in a recent period, the Fosun Group decided to sell part of the bank’s shares after a analysis of several factors”.

“This is normal investment behavior and a financial transaction. After this transaction, Fosun continues to hold 20% of BCP”, says an official Fosun source.

Will there be a reduction plan later? Fosun Group says it “will continue to support the development of BCP. Fosun and BCP are listed companies, and any relevant information will be published through an announcement, if applicable.”

About whether the sale of BCP shares by Fosun means that the company is no longer optimistic in relation to the Portuguese market? Fosun’s official source says that being a global company, based in China, with almost 50% of its revenues coming from international markets, “it remains very optimistic in relation to foreign markets, including Portugal”.

“Fosun’s investments in Portugal, such as Fidelidade, will continue to be very important components for the Group. The sale of BCP shares is normal investment behavior and a financial transaction, and should not be interpreted as a sign that Fosun is no longer optimistic about the Portuguese market under any circumstances”, adds an official Fosun source.