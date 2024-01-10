#Fotogalerie #Mophie #Juice #Pack
Fotogalerie: Mophie Juice Pack
zavt
1 / 11 nhledy
Mophie is a popular manufacturer of accessories, its products are sold on the Czech market as well, and it is sold by Apple as part of an approved accessory. The novelty combines a cover and a power bank. There will not be a bag for one new iPhone.
Author: Mobil.iDNES.cz
There are hundreds, if not thousands, of furniture manufacturers in the world. But in the case of iPhone accessories, only some characters make their way directly to Apple’s offer on its website.
Author: Mobil.iDNES.cz
Mophie products are also available on the Czech Apple website, the offer includes stands, cables and power banks. The manufacturer then provides and sells the products to independent sellers.
Author: Mobil.iDNES.cz
At CES, Mophie presents a new product in the form of a case with an integrated power bank for the new iPhone series 15.
Author: Mobil.iDNES.cz
The cover will be available from the end of the month or in spring (terms for the US, in Europe may be available later), and that for those of the new iPhone 15.
Author: Mobil.iDNES.cz
The cover is called the Juice Pack and is a continuation of similar covers that the characters used to have and were popular.
Author: Mobil.iDNES.cz
V ppad iPhone 15 will be available for iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. Error cover for the Plus model, which the chisel company will not use due to the very small size of this tool. Unfortunately, the Plus model is so small that it is not worth making the cover.
Author: Mobil.iDNES.cz
The capacity of built-in powerbanks depends on the model, which is logical, and their sizes. Cover for the stock iPhone 15 with a capacity of 2,400 mAh, for the Max version 2,600 mAh and for the Pro Max version then 2,800 mAh.
Author: Mobil.iDNES.cz
The capacities of the built-in batteries are not high, but they still provide a day of operation. Remove the sun from the phone bag, which is visible from the photo.
Author: Mobil.iDNES.cz
Only the black version of the cover will be on sale, so you may not be satisfied. The surface is matte rubber, which is good for protecting the phone. It’s good to hold in your hand, and if you fall, there’s a chance that the phone will work without any fuss.
Author: Mobil.iDNES.cz
In the USA, the price will be set at 100 dollars, which should be around 2,700 crowns with VAT included. What’s wrong, but Mophie charges such prices for its products.
Author: Mobil.iDNES.cz