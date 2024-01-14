Found a paradise for Lithuanians who love to eat: lunch or dinner for 2-3 euros, and most importantly – very tasty

#paradise #Lithuanians #love #eat #lunch #dinner #euros #importantly #tasty

Theme tours are popular in the world. Shopping for new clothes, going to cultural events, visiting specialized fairs, diving all week or watching some natural phenomenon. Lithuanians like to travel for fishing, as well as skiing, I also know those who travel for basketball matches to support their beloved team.

Have you ever traveled to the other side of the world for a delicious meal? So that you don’t limit yourself completely, forget all diets and just eat all the time? If you haven’t done it yet, you don’t have to, because culinary tours are also very common in Western countries. In fact, even though I travel a lot, I have never flown anywhere specifically just to eat.

If you ever have such a desire, take a trip to Vietnam. It is not only very tasty here – there is a huge selection of places to eat, and dishes in them. But there is also another very important thing that every Lithuanian will like – eating is very cheap in Vietnam. Just incredible. Sometimes you even want to fight and try to explain to them that they sell such delicious dishes too cheaply.

My first stop in this communist Southeast Asian country was the largest city, Ho Chi Minh City, which travelers often call a “culinary paradise” for good reason. It seems that almost all the streets of the city with nine million inhabitants have become one big canteen. Not only in Ho Chi Minh City, but also throughout Vietnam, there is a trend of street eateries. They operate on every corner, from early morning to late evening, and some points even around the clock.

Some eateries are simpler – on the street, on a mobile counter, they cook meat, cook soup or make sandwiches, and then sell takeaway to passers-by. Other eateries are more luxurious, sellers set up tiny tables and chairs around the place of food production. Overall, it looks like a normal, small cafe. Only without a roof and walls.

Eating in eateries on such streets is an interesting experience. The locals strictly say that it is mandatory to eat on the street at least once when in Vietnam, because it is the style of this country. True, I can say from my own experience that not all places of this style look very clean and reliable, so I strongly recommend that before ordering, observe from the side what the food production process looks like, literally smell it.

And if something is suspicious, if it smells bad, if you see obvious violations of hygiene norms – do not eat. I have had to deal with a few, I would say dirty cooks. But I can assure you that much more places are characterized by cleanliness, freshness of products and cooking according to the rules. I also confirmed this with my eyes, sense of smell and taste buds.

Eating at street eateries or specialized food markets, which also operate in all cities and towns in Vietnam, is the cheapest option. Hot dishes from poultry, meat or seafood will cost up to 2 euros. Often even up to 1 euro, but I do not suggest choosing extremes. A higher price often also hints at the quality of the products. This is what the sellers who prepare those dishes say.

It is very popular in Vietnam to offer meat or seafood sets: for example, a portion of six different mini dishes. There can be a piece of octopus, fried shrimp, sea scallops, a piece of squid prepared with extras, fish fillet steak, anything else, and the sellers ask 1.85 EUR for it.

I only know from experience that not all Lithuanians allow themselves to indulge in food on the streets, many are afraid or even disgusted. Let it be, there is no need to translate anything. Another option is to have breakfast, lunch and dinner in cafes and restaurants all the time. They can be chosen according to various recommendation apps, where catering establishments are ranked by both food critics and ordinary eaters.

A good, filling and, most importantly, tasty lunch or dinner in Ho Chi Minh City restaurants costs 2-3 euros, in more expensive places it can cost 4 euros. At first, when I ordered, I was afraid that I would get a very small portion, that one dish would not be enough, but when I received my order, I was ecstatic. For example, the signature Vietnamese sandwich Banh Mi, about which I will write a separate article, costs about 1 euro in many cafes. But after eating it, the feeling of satiety lasts for at least half a day.

I had rice noodles with pieces of fried chicken and a mountain of vegetables for lunch at a restaurant. To be honest, I didn’t get through everything, it was too much. And such a dish cost only 2 euros 40 cents in our money.

I calculated that 50-60 euros would be enough for one person traveling around Vietnam for a full week and eating a lot. And this is one of the cheapest places in the world where you can have a full and delicious meal. It is true that your nutritionists, personal trainers, and often your significant other will not be satisfied with this, because after such a trip extra kilograms are almost inevitable.

Although, again, my observation is that the Vietnamese people, although they eat a lot, although they do not avoid frying their food in fat, look quite slim and healthy. Maybe the figures won’t respond while we’re eating there, you have to hope.

For culinary travelers in Vietnam, I recommend not to eat in hotels and restaurants that are specifically aimed at tourists, as these are characterized by double or even triple markup. Then even 100 euros a week won’t fit.