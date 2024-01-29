Foundations of the agreement.. Maait reveals the details of the IMF delegation’s current visit to Egypt

#Foundations #agreement. #Maait #reveals #details #IMF #delegations #current #visit #Egypt

Dr. Mohamed Maait, Minister of Finance, revealed details about the International Monetary Fund’s visit to Egypt regarding the completion of the economic reform program.

Maait told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that there is a delegation from the Fund currently visiting Egypt, explaining that the principles agreed upon are the same principles since the beginning of the program, which are the sustainability of government debt, putting the ratio of public debt to gross domestic product on a downward path, and increasing private sector contributions to activity. Economic.

In response to a question about the Egyptian IPO program, the Minister of Finance said that the IPO program enhances our ability to meet financing needs during the next two years, and contributes to attracting more investment flows and reducing the need for external financing, noting that the state has succeeded in exiting from a number of activities. The economic value of $3.5 billion within the “offerings” program; This helps increase foreign exchange flows to cover the needs of the Egyptian economy.

He pointed out that the number of state-owned companies scheduled to be offered within the government offering program on the stock exchange or to strategic investors may reach 40 companies in several sectors, including banking, insurance, and communications, adding: “We hope that in 2024 we will have a program in the range of 5 billion dollars.” .

He explained that the demand for the initiative to facilitate the import of cars for Egyptians abroad is increasing, as the total deposits in banks have reached about 650 million dollars, noting that the number of those registered in the first two months of the second phase has more than tripled compared to the same period of the first phase.

He said that there is a possibility of extending the initiative again, especially since the law issued allowed it to be extended for another 3 months, adding: “Extending the initiative again is not excluded and it will be decided soon by a decision of the Council of Ministers.”