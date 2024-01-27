Four Africans and three Malagasy people arrested

Senior Police Superintendent Samy Harison Oliver, Head of the Central Reserved Affairs Department

The police surprised a Chadian, a Gabonese, two Cameroonians and three Malagasy people, suspected perpetrators of a trading scam.

Fox trading investment, Bitkap investment Africa, Global trading investment, Word investment and Global trade. These Facebook pages are managed by scammers whom the Central Reserved Affairs Service, headed by Chief Police Commissioner Samy Harison Olivier, presented to the prosecution yesterday.

A Chadian, graduated from Moscow, is at the head of the criminal organization. A Gabonese and two Cameroonians, presumed co-authors, study computer science in Madagascar. They all live in the Capital. The three Malagasy men provided them with telephone chips which they needed to receive money from their victims.

According to Commissioner Samy Harison Olivier, during an interview with seven journalists in the police operations room in Anosy yesterday, one hundred to one hundred and fifty people residing in the provinces took the bait of the thieves.

Interested

They saw their tempting offers. According to the posts, we win 2,500,000 ariary, just two hours after a deposit of 500,000 ariary. All transfers are made via “mobile money”. The pages published photos of certain government members and United Nations officials with fabricated testimonies.

The interested parties contacted the so-called traders by private message. They were redirected to a WhatsApp chat. Their scammers give them a mobile number for depositing the money.

After waiting two hours, but they still don’t see their money multiplying. When making a complaint, we explain to them that the currency used is always the dollar. To speed up the transaction, you have to pay 200,000 ariary more.

They paid the 200,000 ariary. Their thieves withdrew the balance, cut off communication and destroyed the chips. Then they started again with new targets.

The commissioner stressed that the investigation was launched at the initiative of the National Police. No complaints were received. The identified victims were asked to provide their comments, but they do not want to come to Antananarivo.

The seven suspects have been arrested since January 10. The results of the requisitions show that they collected 100 million ariary in one week.

Embroidery Leonard